ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Girls Soccer NJSIAA Tuesday Sectional Semifinal Scoreboard, 11/1/22

Senior Kayla Wong and sophomore Sophie Tonino each scored in the first half and the Patriots blanked the Red Devils to march on to the sectional final round for the fourth straight season. Freehold Township has now posted five consecutive shutouts, including three straight in the NJSIAA Tournament. (6) Manalapan...
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Updated NJSIAA State Tournament brackets for Oct. 31

We’re about set to close the book on the opening day of the state tournament. Plenty of quarterfinal matchups have been set. You can check out the most updated brackets by clicking on the links below. Sectional Tournament Brackets. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
NJ.com

UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Tuesday’s action

The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament has been amazing so far. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Tuesday’s semifinal action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com

Girls soccer: South Jersey Group 3 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1

A 1-1 draw between fourth-seeded Ocean City and first-seeded Shawnee resulted in a penalty shootout to determine a South Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament finals appearance, which Shawnee won 5-3, in Medford. Goals from Shawnee’s (17-4-2) Madelynn Sadusky and Ocean City’s (15-0-4) Jaida Dooley kept the sides locked...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

HS football: Complete public sectional semifinals preview

The first step towards handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game. We take a look at the road to the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Who’s lighting it up? Top NJAC girls soccer season-long stat leaders

The season is coming to a close and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the best of the best in every single conference and league in the state. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders in three statistical categories: points, goals, assists and saves.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy