Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
Girls Soccer NJSIAA Tuesday Sectional Semifinal Scoreboard, 11/1/22
Senior Kayla Wong and sophomore Sophie Tonino each scored in the first half and the Patriots blanked the Red Devils to march on to the sectional final round for the fourth straight season. Freehold Township has now posted five consecutive shutouts, including three straight in the NJSIAA Tournament. (6) Manalapan...
Field Hockey: Updated NJSIAA State Tournament brackets for Oct. 31
We’re about set to close the book on the opening day of the state tournament. Plenty of quarterfinal matchups have been set. You can check out the most updated brackets by clicking on the links below. Sectional Tournament Brackets. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Non-Public B quarterfinals recap for Nov. 1
Alexis Kochan and Maggie Blum each recorded a goal and an assist to lead top-seeded DePaul, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over ninth-seeded Villa Walsh in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Wayne. Gabrielle Sanchez, Tommi Valente, Tami Adedeji, and...
WATCH LIVE: 2 Week 2 HS football playoff games this weekend for free on NJ.com
We’re another week into the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament and NJ.com will be broadcasting two of its games – one on Friday and another on Saturday. Friday’s game features NJ.com’s No. 13 team in the Top 20 in North Hunterdon hosting Morris Knolls in...
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Tuesday’s action
The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament has been amazing so far. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Tuesday’s semifinal action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
Girls soccer: South Jersey Group 3 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1
A 1-1 draw between fourth-seeded Ocean City and first-seeded Shawnee resulted in a penalty shootout to determine a South Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament finals appearance, which Shawnee won 5-3, in Medford. Goals from Shawnee’s (17-4-2) Madelynn Sadusky and Ocean City’s (15-0-4) Jaida Dooley kept the sides locked...
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Nov. 1
NOTE: This will be the last team stat leaders post until the end of the season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field Hockey: South Jersey, Non-Public first round recaps for Nov. 1
10th-seeded Paul VI came back from two goals down at halftime to defeat seventh-seeded Gloucester Catholic 3-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public tournament, in Gloucester City. Paul VI (5-10) waited until there was just 1:09 left in the third quarter to score its first goal, but...
Girls Soccer: Highland Park, Point Beach advance after Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal victories
Behind a Baileigh Johnson brace, fourth-seeded Point Pleasant Beach defeated eighth-seeded Roselle Park 4-1 in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament, in Point Pleasant Beach. Johnson’s first goal came in the 24th minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (12-6) a 1-0 lead that it’d eventually take into...
MVPs & standout players from Wednesday’s boys soccer state tournament games
The NJSIAA boys soccer tournament continued on Wednesday with the sectional semifinals in all 16 public brackets and the quarterfinals in the four non-public brackets. And much like the early rounds, the stars came out to play across the state.
HS football: Complete public sectional semifinals preview
The first step towards handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game. We take a look at the road to the...
High school football scoreboard: Second round of playoffs across North Jersey
Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football playoff games across Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Friday NORTH 1, GROUP 1 ...
Gloucester Tech girls soccer repeats as champ, wins another NJTAC title (PHOTOS)
The bad news started breaking in the preseason and throughout the fall, more and more of it followed as Gloucester Tech dealt with a series of injuries that jeopardized its championship hopes. Back injuries were the beginning of a string of unlucky breaks, but then a broken hip and a...
Pennington girls soccer caps off perfect season, wins Prep A title
A few days removed from being named an All-American, senior defender Ava Brass laced up her cleats, joined her teammates in pre-game warmups and prepared herself for the end of her career at Pennington. One last game at home to cap off a perfect season. Last fall, Pennington’s season ended...
Decade of dominance: Moravian Academy boys soccer wins 10th straight District 11 title
The Moravian Academy boys soccer team had won the last three District 11 Class 1A championship games by a combined score of 22-1. Facing a Palisades team that bumped down from 2A to 1A prior to this season, the Lions were given their biggest test in a district final in recent years and came out on top to win their 10th straight D-11 title.
Who’s lighting it up? Top NJAC girls soccer season-long stat leaders
The season is coming to a close and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the best of the best in every single conference and league in the state. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders in three statistical categories: points, goals, assists and saves.
HS football picks: Who’ll win public semifinals, non-public 1st round playoff games
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Field Hockey: Picks for every quarterfinal matchup in the state tournament
The quarterfinal round of the sectional tournaments gets underway today. Can this round live up to the excitement of the first round? Time will tell.
