ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Constitutional Amendment would ease financial burden of armoring property against flooding

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhnbB_0iuVr5Nr00

Sunny-day flooding caused by higher sea level along Brickell Avenue in downtown Miami. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Floridians have a chance to vote themselves property tax breaks on real estate improvements designed to protect their homes and businesses against flooding — something we’re already seeing and that will only get worse due to global warming.

Global warming is a topic Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t like talking about.

“What I’ve found is, people when they start talking about things like global warming, they typically use that as a pretext to do a bunch of left-wing things that they would want to do anyways,” he snapped in December 2021 . “We are not doing any left-wing stuff.”

But he has been willing to invest millions of dollars in “resilience” — that is, sea walls and such intended to defend property against rising oceans. Amendment 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot is an example of that policy preference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qB3W4_0iuVr5Nr00

Sea-level rise is evident in this photo of a flooded palm tree taken on the Panhandle’s St. Vincent Island. Credit: Susan Cerulean

The Legislature voted unanimously in 2021 to place the measure on this year’s ballot via a joint resolution and a bill that originated in the Senate. Both passed unanimously. (A supermajority in both chambers is necessary to place such a measure on the ballot and it must win 60 percent of the electorate to amend the Florida Constitution.)

House Joint Resolution 1377 , reads:

“Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2023, to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.”

A legislative analysis notes:

“An area’s resistance to flood damage can be increased through mitigation strategies such as large structural public works projects, including dams, seawalls, and levees, as well as improvements made to individual properties, such as elevating structures, filling basements, and waterproofing. Mitigation can also include non-structural improvements, such as the maintenance of land to allow for stormwater runoff, waterproofing basements, installing check valves capable of preventing water backup, and elevating furnaces, heaters, and electrical panels.”

A revenue estimating conference, which included top state-government economists, did not hazard a guess at what the amendment would cost local governments “as the amendment it proposes is subject to voter approval and is not self-executing.”

Supplement existing tax breaks

The measure would supplement existing tax breaks for “any change or improvement to real property used for residential purposes made to improve the property’s resistance to wind damage” or installation of “a solar or renewable energy source device” to also cover changes to mitigate flood damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wx2rN_0iuVr5Nr00

Rep. Linda Chaney. Credit: FL House

The resolution’s sponsor was Linda Chaney, a Pinellas County Republican and vice chair of the House Environment, Agriculture & Flooding Subcommittee.

“Homeowners who are taking proactive measures to protect their property from flooding should not only be rewarded, but they should be incentivized,” she said in justifying the proposal, according to a report by the New Service of Florida .

Florida lost $5.42 billion between 2005 and 2017, according to an analysis by the First Street Foundation, which conducts research into flooding. Florida accounted for 15 of the top 10 cities experiencing lost value, including Miami Beach, Hollywood, St. Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale, Key Largo, Jacksonville, Key West, Miami, Doral, Tampa, Holmes Beach, Homosassa, Palm Beach, and Sanibel.

Need one remind the reader what Sanibel just went through at the hand of Hurricane Ian?

“We need to act now,” First Street consultant Jeremy Porter, a professor at Columbia University, wrote in the report.

“The ability to pay for solutions to sea level rise is directly related to our ability to finance them. We do not want to see the beginning of a domino effect, where lost property value lowers the tax base and cripples our ability to finance solutions,” he said.

At the same time, the Legislature approved a $100 million package addressing flooding, including a mandate for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to update a resiliency program every year, create a research “hub” to study the problem, and allow local governments to cooperate to mitigate flood damage. House Speaker Chris Sprowls laid out the policy in a tweet last year .

Naming the problem

That package was included in Senate Bill 1954 . A legislative analysis pins the blame for the increased flood risk squarely at climate change, explaining that warming global temperatures are melting polar ice sheets and glaciers and causing thermal expansion of the oceans.

“The effects of climate change include sea level rise, increasing storm intensity, and increasing frequency and severity of extreme rainfall events,” the analysis reads.

“These trends result in increased flooding in inland and coastal areas. With 1,350 miles of coastline, relatively low elevations, and a porous geology, Florida is particularly vulnerable to coastal flooding. Coastal areas are facing the combined effects of sea level rise, storm surges, and extreme precipitation.”

There’s more.

“A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor, leading to more frequent and intense extreme rainfall events that are contributing to increased inland and coastal flooding,” the analysis continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TOJK_0iuVr5Nr00

Rising seas will increasingly flood coastal areas due to greenhouse gases already emitted and more to come, according to NOAA and its partner agencies. Credit: NOAA

“Extreme rainfall events can stress or overwhelm stormwater infrastructure, while sea level rise impairs gravity-driven systems and reduces the discharge capacity of coastal water control structures. By raising groundwater levels, sea level rise reduces the ability of rainfall to infiltrate the soil, and the reduced soil storage capacity causes flooding.”

The analysis noted a study setting the number of properties at risk of flooding at 20.5 percent in 2020 and projecting the risk by 2050 at 24.3 percent. “Another study found tidal flooding could result in a total property devaluation of $10-$30 billion by 2030 and $30-$80 billion by 2050, and that real estate losses during 100-year storm surge events could reach $50-$75 billion by 2050.”

Some newspapers oppose

Two major Florida newspapers have editorialized against passage, including the Palm Beach Post.

“Given what’s occurred with the recent devastation of Hurricane Ian and Florida’s continual need to address climate change, this amendment takes on a greater relevance that almost demands approval,” that newspaper argued on Oct. 7 .

“Still, we don’t believe this amendment belongs in the Florida Constitution, particularly when lawmakers can simply craft bills and budgets to do the same thing. Lawmakers should take this idea and make it a priority in the next legislative session, not embed it in the Constitution.”

The Tampa Bay Times recommended a “no” vote that same day, calling the measure “an invitation to abuse.”

“Building a seawall on waterfront property — fine. Same with reinforcing doors or electrical systems. But what about renovating property, or adding floors to existing structures, or building decks or other accessories that have less to do with flood protection than enjoying life?,” the editorial reads.

“Owners already have financial and personal incentives to improve their properties, and while the state has an interest in hardening against floods, putting a vague, tax-shifting mechanism in the state Constitution is not the way to promote it.”

The post Constitutional Amendment would ease financial burden of armoring property against flooding appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 2

Related
floridapolitics.com

Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds

Since March 16, 2020, an estimated 394,000 active voters have flocked to Florida. They are twice as likely to be Republicans as they are to be Democrats. Since that day in mid-March — the day President Donald Trump announced the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the COVID-19 pandemic — 193,300 Republicans and 96,900 Democrats have moved to Florida, according to L2 data. The data reveals 393,800 Florida voters who chose the pandemic-era Sunshine State as their new home state and registered to vote here. As percentages, 46% are Republicans, 23% are Democrats and 29% are independents.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

There were signs of a Republican surge in South Florida in earlier elections. In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday — one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Crist releases back-to-back digital ads on the abortion issue as the midterm election looms

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As Election Day approaches, gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has released back-to-back digital ads on the abortion issue, one about Gov. Ron DeSantis signing into law Florida’s 15-week abortion ban and the second about whether DeSantis would push for more restrictions. The two candidates — Democrat Crist and Republican DeSantis — will square off Nov. 8. […] The post Crist releases back-to-back digital ads on the abortion issue as the midterm election looms appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CBS Miami

More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast

TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote

MIAMI - The November elections are just days away and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote.The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.Ronald Miller faced a Florida judge asking her to dismiss all charges. The Florida resident was arrested in August, accused of voter fraud. "I opened up the door and assault rifles were looking down my head - come out - come out for what?" he said. "What did they tell you...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Coalition launches “Four for 4” effort, asking four friends, loved ones to go to the polls

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Though nearly a million citizens have yet to have their voting rights fully restored four years after Floridians passed Constitutional Amendment 4, an advocacy group is working on a program to get those who still can’t vote to get as many of their friends and neighbors to the polls Nov. 8. Members of the Florida […] The post Coalition launches “Four for 4” effort, asking four friends, loved ones to go to the polls appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL’s Board of Medicine to vote whether to ban medical care for transgender youth

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Florida health officials deciding on the fate of gender-affirming medical care and treatment for youth in the state, Democrat Charlie Crist has vowed to fire the state’s surgeon general if elected as governor in the midterm election in less than a week. Crist, a former Republican governor, Attorney General, Education Commissioner as well as […] The post FL’s Board of Medicine to vote whether to ban medical care for transgender youth appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
FLORIDA STATE
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

As gas tax holiday ends, did Florida drivers save?

Florida reinstituted its per-gallon tax on gasoline sales today after a monthlong reprieve in October implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers. The savings from the 25.3-cent break on each gallon of gasoline last month appears to have been less obviously impactful to drivers, thanks to another sharp rise in oil prices at the start of October. But other factors were at play, including when fuel stations purchased the gasoline.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

USF survey: FL voters less focused on abortion than on inflation and the economy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the general election one week away, a large number of Floridians report that inflation, the economy, or jobs “will have the most significant impact on how” they cast their ballots compared to other issues including abortion rights, a new public opinion survey has found. Researchers at the University of South Florida released their findings […] The post USF survey: FL voters less focused on abortion than on inflation and the economy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial

Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Another poll shows Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist

Victory Insights predicts the Governor will win re-election by 13 points. Another pollster has Gov. Ron DeSantis up by double digits on Democrat Charlie Crist. But Victory Insights found Florida Republicans split on whether he or Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for President. The polling outfit, which has...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

State regulators order South Florida pool company operator to forfeit his license

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, nearly 40 cases against Sunshine Pools and Contracting Group, Inc. were presented to the State Construction Industry Licensing Board. The board, which regulates construction contractors and their businesses, ordered Sixto Muñoz to relinquish his license....
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida voters could offer significant property tax exemptions to Florida’s teachers, firefighters, active-duty members of the U.S. military, and other specified professions, amid a relatively hostile housing market. But a well-meaning tax exemption may bring about other complications, such as a loss of local government tax revenue, according to a tax watchdog group. What may […] The post Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy