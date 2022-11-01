Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
KLTV
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KSLA
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
KLTV
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
KLTV
Arkansas police arrest man accused of kidnapping children in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Arkansas State Police have arrested a man who is reported to have taken his child and the child’s sibling from their mother in Tyler. Servando Vazquez, 38, was driving a 2000 maroon Dodge dually pickup with TX license plate number RLB3483 and was believed to be driving to Tennessee, according to police.
KLTV
City of Nacogdoches celebrates Texas Arbor Day in Pioneer Park
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Friday is Texas Arbor Day, which falls on the first Friday in November. Across the state people use the day to plant trees. The Garden Capital of Texas committee, in partnership with the City of Nacogdoches and Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful, spent the day planting trees at a park. Volunteer Dawn Stover calls it a tradition.
KWTX
Endangered Missing Alert issued by Texas Dept. of Public Safety
ELKHART, Texas (KWTX) - An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Courtney Dollgener, 34, was last seen at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3900 Block of FM 1817 in Elkhart. She is described as 5 feet, 250 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair...
KLTV
Athens Steel Building
KLTV was given a look inside the Hughes Springs VFD building which was heavily damaged by the severe weather that came through East Texas Friday evening. Yeakley discusses what precautions they've added to alert drivers that the low bridge is ahead, and who is responsible for trucks who hit it.
KLTV
VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
KLTV
Athens Steel Building Corp. building severely damaged by weather
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Friday’s severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene.
KLTV
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
messenger-news.com
Several Injured in Two-Car Accident Near Lovelady
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Messenger received reports of stopped traffic along SH 19 between Crockett and Lovelady. Upon further investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety was able to provide an update on that situation. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on state...
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
POLICE: Armed burglar caught in the act, taken into custody in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department has arrested an alleged burglar who police say was caught in the act early Saturday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to Kim’s #3 convenience store in the 2300 block of West Oak in reference to a […]
Tyler, Texas Mother Pleads for Help to Find Person Who Hit Her Son
Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for kids and adults alike. Kids love to get dressed up and fill their bag or bucket with candy while trick or treating. Adults love to dress up and congregate at a friend's house to have a good time for the night. Even though people know that foot traffic will be higher than usual on the streets, someone still will not pay attention to their surroundings and cause an accident. That's possibly what happened early Monday morning as a Tyler man was a victim of a hit and run.
SH 19 closed in Crockett after traffic crash, helicopter on scene
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Transportation said on Monday afternoon State Highway 19 south is closed off in Crockett as of 5 p.m. due to a traffic accident. A helicopter is also on the scene assisting, according to TxDOT. Officials said the accident is four miles from SL 304 in Crockett and that […]
KLTV
Alto’s Rashawn Mumphrey breaks through the line to score
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - During Thursday’s game against Carlisle, Alto’s Rashawn Mumphrey breaks through the Indians defense and runs all the way to the end zone.
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Comments / 0