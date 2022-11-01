Thrive 2050 advocates hope the newly passed plan paves the way for a more walkable, equitable Montgomery County

Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
bethesdamagazine.com
Richard Montgomery High School student wins award for project that reduces food waste
A few years ago, Shrusti Amula noticed her fellow students throwing away food that was untouched or unopened during lunch at school, so she decided to focus on composting and preventing food waste. Now a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Amula received a Climate and Energy Leadership...
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Metro considers an “express” option for the Silver Line
Metro considers ways to add “express” Silver Line train. The hypothetical “express” version of the Silver Line could shave up to six minutes of travel time from the end of the Silver Line extension to Metro Center by skipping less popular stops. Because there is no third or fourth track, the time savings from an “express” service would be limited to the time it takes for an express train to catch up to the train in front of it. (Jordan Pascale / DCist)
Jessica Haire aims to replace incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive
BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire is looking to unseat incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.WJZ caught up with Haire at an early voting site Tuesday.With Election Day right around the corner, Haire is spending as much time as she can meeting voters."I'm out here every day," Haire said. "We're moving around to all the different polling locations talking to voters, listening to their concerns, talking about ways that we can move forward together as a community."Haire has been a member of the Anne Arundel County Council since 2018, representing District 7.She's an engineer and an attorney who is looking to...
ggwash.org
The L Word: this week, the National Park Service showed Leadership
On Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) announced it would keep most of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park in upper NW DC closed to private vehicles throughout the year. According to a map released by NPS, Beach Drive will be closed from the Maryland line near Chevy Chase to West Beach Drive, from Wise Road to north of Sherrill Drive, and from Joyce Road to Blagden Avenue.
bethesdamagazine.com
Parents say MCPS teacher shortages are hurting students’ academic progress
Michelle Bright’s ninth-grade son is in an Algebra 2 class without a permanent, full-time teacher at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington this school year. Students have been learning through videos lessons and a long-term substitute is filling in. “It’s frustrating when your child doesn’t have a teacher in...
D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race
Those who’ve rallied around D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie during this election cycle have gone toe-to-toe with supporters of the incumbent At-Large Council member Elissa Silverman, a self-described vanguard for government ethics and accountability. The post D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Police Announces Appointment of New Assistant Chief
Gaithersburg – Montgomery County Department of Police Chief Marcus G. Jones is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as Assistant Chief of Police, following the unanimous confirmation by the Montgomery County Council. Chief Jones has also announced several promotions and transfers within the department. Sean Gagen, commander...
Inside Nova
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
alxnow.com
Major pieces of Landmark Mall redevelopment head to Planning Commission next month
The “West End” project is a lumbering titan, one of the most enormous of the development projects in progress. While projects of that scale can move slowly — this one first reared its head in late 2020 — the Landmark Mall redevelopment is building momentum as it moves toward Planning Commission review next month.
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
sungazette.news
Drivers to soon have more options on I-66 outside Beltway
Motorists driving on Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville soon will have access to two Express Lanes in both directions for the whole stretch, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Vienna Town Council during an Oct. 24 briefing. When the final 13 miles of the 22.5-mile-long...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a Rockville parking garage early Monday morning, October 31, 2022. The assault was reported inside a residential parking garage in the 9300 block of Corporate Boulevard at 1:17 AM. That's off of Shady Grove Road, near Key West Avenue.
Comments / 1