FOX Carolina
10K sandwiches in one day
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Major drug bust in Haywood County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More than 100 grams of fentanyl is off the streets following a major drug...
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
In honor of one of Duke's Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/3 @ 7AM
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
FOX Carolina
Local couple gets married in all 50 states
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. It's not too early for you to get in the spirit of giving and many Upstate families need help this holiday season. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Couple suing NC police over dog attack. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
FOX Carolina
Upstate neighborhood celebrates Halloween
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On College Drive in Gaffney, going all out for Halloween is a tradition. Each year, neighbors load up on dozens of pounds of candy to give out to thousands of kids who come to their house each Oct. 31. Don Kier, a resident in the...
FOX Carolina
Saltwater Kitchen permanently closed after reopening in March
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After being closed for 2 years and reopening in early 2022, Saltwater Kitchen has permanently closed. The restaurant, owned by Rick Erwin’s Dining Group, was located inside of Haywood Mall reopened on March 2. “The difficult decision has been made to close Saltwater Kitchen.
FOX Carolina
Military appreciation week discounts, specials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Biltmore kicks off Christmas season with annual tree raising
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - America’s largest home is getting ready for the holidays. It’s almost time for Christmas at the Biltmore. On Nov. 2, the Banquet Hall will be transformed into a “dramatic and magical wintry scene” where the home’s 35-foot Fraser fir will be raised. It takes about 50 staff members to carry in and place the tree.
WYFF4.com
Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named top 10 cities where porch pirates strike most
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study named Greenville one of the top 10 metro cities where porch pirates strike the most. In 2021, Greenville was ranked 8th in the country falling just behind Portland, Oregon, and ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina. The number one city is Denver, Colorado, according to a recent SafeWise survey.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Aspens Senior Living Opens 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aspens Senior Living has completed construction of The Aspens Verdae, a 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. The property totals 196,000 square feet and offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet. Aspens broke ground on the project in December 2020....
FOX Carolina
Salvation Army of Greenville needs Volunteers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville needs volunteers for the upcoming holiday season. The red kettles and bells are an iconic site and sound but they play an important role to the city of Greenville and the surrounding communities. All of the money that is raised...
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased.
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the 6,000 SF retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased. Creative Home Furnishings, a home furniture store, leased 4,200 SF of retail space and was represented by Bobby Hines of Spencer/Hines Properties. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the landlord.
FOX Carolina
Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
myclintonnews.com
THE Fight in Laurens County
PHOTOS: 10 YEARS OF HOPE FOR PATIENTS IN LAURENS COUNTY. The Laurens County Cancer Association. LCCA has raised more than $1.1 Million for local cancer patients’ assistance in its 10 years as a Laurens County charity. The organization celebrated its anniversary last Tuesday at a gala titled “Dueling Pianos, An Evening to Remember” at The Cotton Loft events venue in Clinton. Primary sponsor was 301 N. Broad St., a Clinton business. Also, organizers said, Prisma Health is “a true partner in every sense” as it provides the LCCA building rent- and utilities-free in the Professional Park. Proceeds from the Charlotte-based Dueling Pianos’ tip jars went to LCCA - they started out with the Clemson and Carolina fight songs, but it was the Presbyterian College fight song that brought in a $100 tip. More: www.HopeInCommunity.net.
Radio Ink
Big O Weekends in Greenville
Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
FOX Carolina
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Upstate couple’s journey to marriage in all 50 states
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One local couple is celebrating marriage every opportunity they get by turning their vows into a journey to marry in every state. Dale Emerson and Patti Dodgen eloped in New Mexico in 1997 and then had a traditional wedding with their whole family in Key West, Florida on Valentine’s Day in 1998. That’s when they decided to tie the knot in all 50 states as they traveled over the years.
