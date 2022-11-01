ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19news

VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Electricity costs increase for Appalachian Power Company customers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of November 1, Appalachian Power Company customers can expect their monthly bills to go up. The average cost of a monthly bill is expected to increase by about $20. Because the cost of fuel and generating electricity has gone up, customers are left to make...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Public Schools hiring 14 School Security Officers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City Public Schools is receiving a grant for more than $650,000 to fund 14 School Security Officers (SSO). The grant will be in place for the next four years, then the district will decide whether to take on the cost themselves. Chief Operations Officer, Chris Perkins says SSO’s differ from School Resource Officers because they aren’t law enforcement officers and aren’t armed. However, while SSO’s work for the school division, they are still certified by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, and while SRO’s can only intervene in criminal activity, SSO’s can get involved in behavioral issues.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Salvation Army low on volunteers for holiday kettle bells

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The holiday season means the familiar sound of the Salvation Army’s kettle bells in front of stores across the region. However, the Roanoke chapter says things may be a little quieter this year because they’re running low on volunteers. This year they say...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book

As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local health experts give update on RSV in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says pediatric and family medicine providers are seeing many children under four with respiratory illness across Virginia. As for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says healthcare providers...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Veterans Voices : Vittles for Vets

We profile Brian McCann's Vittles for Vets organization. Director talks about the making of new Hulu documentary …. Hulu documentary "God Forbid" uncovers the secrets and sexual allegations involving former President of Liberty University--Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki, and a then 20-year-old pool attendant Giancarlos Granda from Miami. Several...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate

With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction.  “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to […] The post National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Several artifacts from 9/11 made their way to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Artifacts from 9/11 that have traveled the world made a stop at Fire Station 7 in Roanoke on Thursday. They are referred to as the Ground Zero Flag Team. The Roanoke Firefighters Honor Guard conducted a ceremony presenting the artifacts. The artifacts included a flag...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Kyler and Arrietty are ready for their forever homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every Tuesday, WFXR News highlights adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Libby Carden and Anita Finkle with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Kyler and Arrietty.
ROANOKE, VA

