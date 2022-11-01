Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
cbs19news
VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
Augusta Free Press
Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle
The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish...
WDBJ7.com
Electricity costs increase for Appalachian Power Company customers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of November 1, Appalachian Power Company customers can expect their monthly bills to go up. The average cost of a monthly bill is expected to increase by about $20. Because the cost of fuel and generating electricity has gone up, customers are left to make...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Public Schools hiring 14 School Security Officers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City Public Schools is receiving a grant for more than $650,000 to fund 14 School Security Officers (SSO). The grant will be in place for the next four years, then the district will decide whether to take on the cost themselves. Chief Operations Officer, Chris Perkins says SSO’s differ from School Resource Officers because they aren’t law enforcement officers and aren’t armed. However, while SSO’s work for the school division, they are still certified by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, and while SRO’s can only intervene in criminal activity, SSO’s can get involved in behavioral issues.
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Salvation Army low on volunteers for holiday kettle bells
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The holiday season means the familiar sound of the Salvation Army’s kettle bells in front of stores across the region. However, the Roanoke chapter says things may be a little quieter this year because they’re running low on volunteers. This year they say...
Augusta Free Press
From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
WHSV
Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools. “I knew I had to do something they’re not gonna listen to just one voice so we knew we...
wfxrtv.com
Local health experts give update on RSV in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says pediatric and family medicine providers are seeing many children under four with respiratory illness across Virginia. As for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says healthcare providers...
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Vittles for Vets
We profile Brian McCann's Vittles for Vets organization. Director talks about the making of new Hulu documentary …. Hulu documentary "God Forbid" uncovers the secrets and sexual allegations involving former President of Liberty University--Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki, and a then 20-year-old pool attendant Giancarlos Granda from Miami. Several...
National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate
With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction. “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to […] The post National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
Several artifacts from 9/11 made their way to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Artifacts from 9/11 that have traveled the world made a stop at Fire Station 7 in Roanoke on Thursday. They are referred to as the Ground Zero Flag Team. The Roanoke Firefighters Honor Guard conducted a ceremony presenting the artifacts. The artifacts included a flag...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
Lucky Covington woman wins $250,000 from lottery ticket she bought at Kroger
Susan Smith went to the grocery store because she was craving a ham sandwich, but what she got was a lot more than ham and cheese.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Salem, Virginia still unclaimed
According to Virginia Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket bought at the Salem Mini Mart at 2319 West Main Street matched the first five winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the purchaser of the $1 million ticket is yet to come forward.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Kyler and Arrietty are ready for their forever homes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every Tuesday, WFXR News highlights adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Libby Carden and Anita Finkle with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Kyler and Arrietty.
