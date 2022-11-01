ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City Public Schools is receiving a grant for more than $650,000 to fund 14 School Security Officers (SSO). The grant will be in place for the next four years, then the district will decide whether to take on the cost themselves. Chief Operations Officer, Chris Perkins says SSO’s differ from School Resource Officers because they aren’t law enforcement officers and aren’t armed. However, while SSO’s work for the school division, they are still certified by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, and while SRO’s can only intervene in criminal activity, SSO’s can get involved in behavioral issues.

