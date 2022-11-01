Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Die-hard fans dream big as playoff chances grow for the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Tennessee Football at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Vols are now projected to be one of the favorites to enter the playoffs and fight for a spot in the national championship game this year. It's been nearly a quarter of a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance
KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
Tennessee defense identifies Georgia ‘Agent Zero’ among Bulldogs’ biggest offensive threats
Georgia fans have become accustomed to seeing this season’s playmakers produce over and over. But for opposing coaching staffs, it’s a new scouting report every week and their perception can vary. It’s a safe assumption No. 1-ranked Tennessee wouldn’t mind getting into a shootout with No. 3 Georgia...
Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
Saturday will feature one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season. Tennessee and Georgia — which were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the year — will face off in a marquee SEC matchup this weekend.
WBIR
The last time the Tennessee Vols were No. 1...
Head coach John Heupel was playing football for the Sooners. Some people working here at WBIR weren't even born yet!
rockytopinsider.com
‘Tyreke Can Put That Ball In The Bucket’: Key Brings Scoring Prowess To Tennessee
Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key came to Tennessee as a relatively unknown commodity for a grad transfer who’s already played four years of college basketball. Key hasn’t played in over a year due to a shoulder injury, transferred from a mid-major and was mildly recruited coming out of Clay County High School.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee being No. 1, speaks to the challenge of the Georgia defense
Josh Heupel said the Vols understand the test at Georgia on Saturday, and it’s time to lay it all out on the line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Heupel reacted to Tennessee being ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. “Didn’t know where we would...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
Johnson City Press
Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs
After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
Betting Lines Making Major Movements in Georgia vs Tennessee
When the betting lines first opened in Vegas for Saturday's mega matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs were a 12.5 point favorite in a game that carried a team total of 59.5 points. As of Tuesday morning, however, the ...
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club
Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
sportstalkatl.com
Does Tennessee have what it takes to upset Georgia on the road?
We’ve officially made it to the most significant week in SEC football, as both divisions are on the line this Saturday. In Baton Rouge, Alabama looks to bounce back from their loss against Tennessee and re-establish themselves as the class of the SEC West against LSU. Both of them sit atop the division and the winner will have the inside track to the SEC Championship. However, the game of the week takes place in Athens, as the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in what could decide multiple spots in the College Football Playoff.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
Pellissippi State to begin competitive athletics in fall 2023 for first time
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College students will soon be able to compete in sports on a collegiate level for the first time in the school's history after it announced it had been accepted into the National Junior College Athletic Association. The announcement is a big first...
wvlt.tv
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
Vol Network Reporter Who Resigned Over Racist Tweets Makes Statement
Kasey Funderburg stepped down from her position with the University of Tennessee after old tweets using a racial slur resurfaced.
