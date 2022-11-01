ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Chris Sale Makes Notable Red Sox Contract Decision Before MLB Offseason

Chris Sale will remain under contract with the Red Sox, an unsurprising yet notable development as Boston prepares for a crucial offseason. Sale can opt out of the final two years of his current deal after the World Series, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier the left-handed pitcher has informed the organization he does not intend to exercise the opt-out.
BOSTON, MA
The Detroit Free Press

Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon won't return to Detroit Tigers in 2023

The Detroit Tigers will have a new manager in Triple-A Toledo next season. Lloyd McClendon, who managed the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, won't return to the organization for the 2023 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. After this season ended, McClendon met with vice president of player development Ryan Garko. The Tigers were looking to move on from the longtime coach, while McClendon wanted to seek opportunities in the major leagues.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Destroys Home Run In World Series Game 3

Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason. The 29-year-old can add another to the list. The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff

As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Christian Vázquez’s World Series Moment Raises Valid Red Sox Question

The Boston Red Sox’s recent decision-making has been magnified during the 2022 World Series. First, Kyle Schwarber’s performance (and overall energy) for the Philadelphia Phillies — most notably his mammoth home run in Game 3 — reignited the conversation over whether the Red Sox should have re-signed him last offseason and how Boston plans to proceed with its designated-hitter/first-base situation in 2023 and beyond.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Astros SP Justin Verlander to Start Game 5

Houston Astros beat writer Chandler Rome reports that pitcher Justin Verlander will start Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Verlander was a candidate to start Game 4 following Monday’s rainout, but Astros manager Dusty Baker decided to roll with Cristian Javier for Wednesday’s crucial affair.
Yardbarker

Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach

While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

New Phillies Tradition Continues At Game 4 Of 2022 World Series

The Phillies’ run to the World Series in 2022 has been memorable, with Philadelphia fans reveling in the spotlight and adopting some new traditions along the way. The most notable tradition has come via music, as the Phillies took a page out of the 2022 Red Sox’s playbook to adopt a “Dancing on My Own” cover by Calum Scott and Tiesto. Former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber took the anthem with him from Boston to Philadelphia, helping fuel a second-consecutive League Championship Series appearance for the 29-year-old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Frank Menechino Out as White Sox Hitting Coach

The Chicago White Sox offense was significantly underwhelming throughout the 2022 season. A majority of the team's typical sluggers underperformed and the Sox did not score as many runs as expected. Now, it appears that hitting coach Frank Menechino will be replaced in 2023. The White Sox have agreed to...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Michael Wacha Free Agency: Case For Red Sox Banking On More Success

The Red Sox pitching staff was paced by a somewhat unlikely source in the 2022 Major League Baseball season. It wasn’t 2021 All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, who was in line to be Boston’s ace for the bulk of the campaign with Chris Sale sidelined. Nor was it Garrett Whitlock, who turned heads as a rookie and was given a shot to prove himself in the starting rotation. To the surprise of many, it was Michael Wacha, who signed with the Red Sox before the MLB lockout and was largely excellent in his first season in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy