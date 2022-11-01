Read full article on original website
White Sox expected to part ways with ex-Yankees coach under new manager Pedro Grifol
That’s what the Chicago White Sox are getting ready to say to hitting coach Frank Menechino. The Athletic’s James Fegan reports “Menechino, third base coach Joe McEwing and catching instructor Jerry Narron are all not returning in 2023″ under new manager Pedro Grifol. Menechino bore the...
Pedro Grifol ‘Blew Away' White Sox During Manager Search Process
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox...
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Chris Sale Makes Notable Red Sox Contract Decision Before MLB Offseason
Chris Sale will remain under contract with the Red Sox, an unsurprising yet notable development as Boston prepares for a crucial offseason. Sale can opt out of the final two years of his current deal after the World Series, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier the left-handed pitcher has informed the organization he does not intend to exercise the opt-out.
White Sox banking on spark from Grifol to give them jolt
The Chicago White Sox say they have hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager
Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon won't return to Detroit Tigers in 2023
The Detroit Tigers will have a new manager in Triple-A Toledo next season. Lloyd McClendon, who managed the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, won't return to the organization for the 2023 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. After this season ended, McClendon met with vice president of player development Ryan Garko. The Tigers were looking to move on from the longtime coach, while McClendon wanted to seek opportunities in the major leagues.
NESN
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Destroys Home Run In World Series Game 3
Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason. The 29-year-old can add another to the list. The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game...
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Rick Hahn is so happy about White Sox's hiring of Pedro Grifol: 'You may see me smiling a little bit more'
After his wishes were ignored in the White Sox’s last managerial search, general manager Rick Hahn was beyond thrilled to have landed Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as Chicago’s new manager this time around.
Christian Vázquez’s World Series Moment Raises Valid Red Sox Question
The Boston Red Sox’s recent decision-making has been magnified during the 2022 World Series. First, Kyle Schwarber’s performance (and overall energy) for the Philadelphia Phillies — most notably his mammoth home run in Game 3 — reignited the conversation over whether the Red Sox should have re-signed him last offseason and how Boston plans to proceed with its designated-hitter/first-base situation in 2023 and beyond.
NESN
Astros SP Justin Verlander to Start Game 5
Houston Astros beat writer Chandler Rome reports that pitcher Justin Verlander will start Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Verlander was a candidate to start Game 4 following Monday’s rainout, but Astros manager Dusty Baker decided to roll with Cristian Javier for Wednesday’s crucial affair.
Yardbarker
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
New Phillies Tradition Continues At Game 4 Of 2022 World Series
The Phillies’ run to the World Series in 2022 has been memorable, with Philadelphia fans reveling in the spotlight and adopting some new traditions along the way. The most notable tradition has come via music, as the Phillies took a page out of the 2022 Red Sox’s playbook to adopt a “Dancing on My Own” cover by Calum Scott and Tiesto. Former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber took the anthem with him from Boston to Philadelphia, helping fuel a second-consecutive League Championship Series appearance for the 29-year-old.
Sox' manager search reminded Reinsdorf of Karnišovas hire
On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox formally introduced former Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the team's new manager. And while the jury will remain out on Grifol's aptitude for the job until the games are played, there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the hire. For one, Grifol...
White Sox to Name Ex-Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo Bench Coach
Report: Sox to hire ex-Jays manager Montoyo as bench coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As new White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol embarks on his first season managing in the big leagues, he'll have an experienced voice next to him in the dugout. The White Sox are set to...
Yardbarker
Report: Frank Menechino Out as White Sox Hitting Coach
The Chicago White Sox offense was significantly underwhelming throughout the 2022 season. A majority of the team's typical sluggers underperformed and the Sox did not score as many runs as expected. Now, it appears that hitting coach Frank Menechino will be replaced in 2023. The White Sox have agreed to...
Why the answer to one question sealed the fit between Matt Quatraro and the Royals
It’s still hard to believe, given their history, that the Royals sought this type of manager.
Michael Wacha Free Agency: Case For Red Sox Banking On More Success
The Red Sox pitching staff was paced by a somewhat unlikely source in the 2022 Major League Baseball season. It wasn’t 2021 All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, who was in line to be Boston’s ace for the bulk of the campaign with Chris Sale sidelined. Nor was it Garrett Whitlock, who turned heads as a rookie and was given a shot to prove himself in the starting rotation. To the surprise of many, it was Michael Wacha, who signed with the Red Sox before the MLB lockout and was largely excellent in his first season in Boston.
NESN
