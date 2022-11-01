(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce ended the month of October celebrating community betterment and a new name. The now Mills County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new name encompassing all of Mills County, showcased community artwork from Emily McQueen Art, and handed out its 2022 Betterment and Beautification Awards at its annual banquet at the Fountains Ballroom last week. This was also the first banquet for Jennie Rubek, who was hired as the chamber's executive director earlier this year. Rubek says surveys were sent out to residents and hosted on the chamber's website on whether they believed the organization needed to change its name and what areas they felt the chamber represented.

