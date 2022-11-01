Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Sundays With Mike: Countdown to Election Day
(Shenandoah) – It wasn’t too hard to come up with the subject for this week’s blog. All you have to do is look at the calendar. Yes, Tuesday is Election Day (insert loud cheering here). For that reason, this week’s blog will be rather short. Besides, I’ll need all the rest I can get today, because election days tend to be long.
kmaland.com
Rodger Ritchie, age 86 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 o 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given to the Bedford Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa. Notes:. Rodger passed away late Friday evening...
kmaland.com
Rubek recaps Mills County Chamber banquet, 2022 betterment and beautification awards
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce ended the month of October celebrating community betterment and a new name. The now Mills County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new name encompassing all of Mills County, showcased community artwork from Emily McQueen Art, and handed out its 2022 Betterment and Beautification Awards at its annual banquet at the Fountains Ballroom last week. This was also the first banquet for Jennie Rubek, who was hired as the chamber's executive director earlier this year. Rubek says surveys were sent out to residents and hosted on the chamber's website on whether they believed the organization needed to change its name and what areas they felt the chamber represented.
KETV.com
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
kmaland.com
Tony Offenbacker, 53, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Tony passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail
(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
kmaland.com
LC qualifies seven events for state swimming
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their tentative list of qualifiers for the State Swimming Meet. State takes place on Friday in Marshalltown. View the full list of KMAland qualifiers below. Atlantic. Alexis Reynolds -- 200-yard freestyle & 500-yard freestyle. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln. Elaina...
kmaland.com
Raburn Benton, 87, Nebraska City, NE, formerly of Malvern, IA
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Malvern Cemetery.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/5): Wins for UNI, Omaha and Drake
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in regional college volleyball action on Saturday. View the full scoreboard below. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (11/5) Omaha 3 Oral Roberts 0. Northern Iowa 3 Bradley 0. Drake 3 Illinois State 1. Baylor 3 Kansas 0. Denver 3 Kansas City 1.
kmaland.com
Shen school enrollment up 13 students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is reflecting the trend of increased enrollment numbers in KMAland. Certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year total 1,050.3 students. That's up 13.2 students over the 2021-22 total of 1,037.1. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she was pleased with this school year's figures.
kmaland.com
Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
kmaland.com
John Meyer
Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:John "Bear" Meyer Pronunciation: Age:73From:Imogene, Io…
kmaland.com
St. Albert's Lillie finds right fit at UNI
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Colin Lillie recently opted to take his running talents to the Division I level. On Friday, the two-time state medalist joined Upon Further Review to discuss his commitment to run at Northern Iowa. "I'm grateful for the opportunity," Lillie said. "I'm excited to get...
kmaland.com
SMC plans 'realistic' disaster drill
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials promise a scenario that's as realistic as possible in next week's disaster drill. Numerous local agencies join the hospital in an emergency preparedness exercise beginning Wednesday morning. Ty Davison is director of Shenandoah's Ambulance Service. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Davison says the drill begins at 9 a.m., when Shenandoah police and fire personnel plus Shenandoah EMTs are dispatched to an emergency situation.
kmaland.com
State Volleyball Recap (11/3): Ankeny Christian wins 1A title, Sacred Heart falls in quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10 All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished...
kmaland.com
James E. "Jim" Bagby, 84, of Maryville, MO
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 6:30 PM, Visitation Starts at 7:00 PM. Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Notes:Jim passed away at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home on...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/3): Omaha downs UMKC
(KMAland) -- Omaha won a Summit League meeting with UMKC in regional college volleyball on Thursday.
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party
A Halloween celebration in Omaha turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by a police officer Monday night.
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
Comments / 0