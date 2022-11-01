Read full article on original website
southhillenterprise.com
Post 79 contributes to veterans and first responders
American Legion Riders from Post 79 in South Hill present Carol Connolly of New Freedom Farm a check for $500. The non-profit farm exists to aid veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD, substance abuse or other disabling conditions through peer support, farm work and interaction with the farm's 12 horses. The farm's services are free for all attendees. Please help the Riders support this and other charities by making a donation at our drop boxes located at Wilson's Restaurant, E-Z Stop, the Sunoco across from Appleby's, & Magnolia Green, as well as Shell Oil, 7-11 & Huddle House in Bracey.
thenewsprogress.com
Company commits $17.5 million to make Mecklenburg hemp manufacturing center
Forty-five new jobs are coming to Mecklenburg County after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that a company that produces fibers for the textile industry and processes hemp and other agricultural products will be making its home at the former Kinderton Distribution Center building.
thenewsprogress.com
Brunswick grower adapts big dreams to small spaces
LAWRENCEVILLE — With only nine tenths of an acre at his disposal, Pedro Lopez Morel is redefining efficiency in agricultural production. Almost every square inch of the Brunswick County property not occupied by his house and driveway is farmed and it’s tempting to speculate on how much more he could do with just a little more land.
heraldadvocate.com
Road Junkie heads to Virginia for a few days
It has been a long time since I wrote a Road Junkie. Between work and high gas prices, I have been staying close to home. At the beginning of this month, I left Marlboro County for a four-day trip to Henrico, NC. It was a peaceful drive that started on...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
WRAL
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
southhillenterprise.com
Dunn and Spence enter as write in candidates for School Board seat
The Mecklenburg County Election District 6 has two candidates vying for the seat. Though you will not see their names on the ballot, Matthew Dunn and Joshua Spence are running as write in candidates meaning voters will have to physically write the name of the candidate they hope to see elected.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Co. schools ban one-chip challenge
Last week, Greensville County Public Schools took proactive measures against a potentially dangerous social media trend by outright banning students from taking part in the “one chip challenge” on school grounds. This comes after reports of several schoolchildren across the country becoming hospitalized after consuming the extremely spicy...
warrenrecord.com
Whitehead named interim band director at college alma mater
Taylor Whitehead, longtime band director of the Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine, recently became interim band director at Virginia State University, his college alma mater. As the son of two VSU alumni, Whitehead can claim a lifetime connection to the university. As a child, his first experience watching...
WRAL
How Pfizer Rocky Mount is developing opportunities for Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. As a multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer employs more than 79,000 people worldwide. The company has also received global recognition for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, working to develop and manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. A reputable, trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer decided to call Nash County home when the company acquired the Rocky Mount site in 2015.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia
Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
Similarities and differences since Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race in 2020
Since 2020, Virginia's 4th Congressional District has shifted west and added Brunswick County, and no longer serves the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk.
Governor, Mayor to give update on how Petersburg is improving since new plan was put in place
Governor Glenn Youngkin and Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham are expected to give an update on a newly launched program that would help improve the city of Petersburg at 10 a.m. this morning.
WSLS
VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County's Carter competing at regional meet
Lloyd Carter Jr., a junior athlete at Greensville County High School placed 7th in the district at the Tri-River All-District Cross Country Meet, Oct. 19,. He finished the meet with a time of 19:56, and made the All-District team! For the second year in a row, Carter is the only GCHS athlete to participate in Cross Country. This year, he achieved his personal best record with a time of 17:25! Last year, his personal best record was a 21:23.
jocoreport.com
Driver Escapes Truck Submerged in Creek
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver escaped without injury this morning (Tuesday) after his pickup truck ran off the roadway and submerged in a creek. The single vehicle accident was reported around 6:30am on Highway 222 near Highway 231, not far from the Nash County line. The driver of a...
cbs17
One person dead in Granville County house fire
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — One person was killed in a Sunday night house fire. According to Terry Hobgood, public information officer for Granville County, the county’s emergency communication office received a call at 9:56 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Nottingham Way. Multiple fire departments responded...
