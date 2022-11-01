Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston Area Urban League gifted $4.2 million from billionaire philanthropist
HOUSTON - Billionaire Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott is helping local urban league chapters across the nation by donating millions in support. Scott signed, ‘The Giving Pledge,’ promising to give away most of her fortune. "This is a transformational gift," says Eric Goodie, Sr. Vice President of the Houston Area...
Houston native and former Cy-Fair student brings Tex-Mex barbeque to Philadelphians
The former Cy-Fair student says he's rooting for the Phillies, but his hometown holds a special place in his heart.
Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Was Killed Not a Dangerous Place, Ex-Manager Says
The bowling alley where rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday is a downtown Houston celeb magnet that’s being misrepresented as a “dangerous” place, according to the venue’s ex-manager.Jonathan Rumpf, the former general manager of 810 Billiards & Bowling, tweeted a tribute to the late Migos rapper on Tuesday in which he defended the business. Rumpf is listed as the location’s general manager on LinkedIn, and multiple photos on his Instagram account show him at the franchise’s Myrtle Beach location.“When I opened 810 Billiards and Bowling - Houston as the GM in November 2021 I wanted the venue to...
MySanAntonio
Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw. Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner said he underwent nine hours of surgery on July 30 to remove the osteosarcoma.
KHOU
Gain the confidence to smile again with the help of The Cowboy Dentist
HOUSTON — The Cowboy Dentist has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Get a free consultation and CT Scan, plus 10% off when you make an appointment. The Cowboy Dentist has two practices. Manvel Dental & Implant Center:. Address: 19404 Hwy 6, Manvel, TX 77578. Phone: 832-637-4977.
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD Commander says Astroworld Festival ended his career
HOUSTON – Lentini’s interview is a part of the KPRC2 Investigates documentary Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy. The show will air on KPRC2+ at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Here’s how you can watch:. Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming...
fox8live.com
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
theleadernews.com
New weapon detection technology includes part of area
Representatives from the Houston Police Department are hopeful that a controversial new technology might tamp down on violence in the area, but at least some residents are concerned it might cause more issues that it solves. Wyatt Martin, assistant police chief for Houston, spoke late last month at the North...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
theleadernews.com
Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years
Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
WFAA
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms
HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
kogt.com
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
WAPT
Coach Prime orders JSU players to stay in hotel while in Houston following rapper's slaying
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson State University football team is traveling to Houston this weekend to take on Texas Southern, but when the players aren't on the field, they'll be required to stay at the hotel. "The people who are influential to you are leaving us consistently," JSU head...
Click2Houston.com
Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores
HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
