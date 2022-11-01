ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Area Urban League gifted $4.2 million from billionaire philanthropist

HOUSTON - Billionaire Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott is helping local urban league chapters across the nation by donating millions in support. Scott signed, ‘The Giving Pledge,’ promising to give away most of her fortune. "This is a transformational gift," says Eric Goodie, Sr. Vice President of the Houston Area...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Was Killed Not a Dangerous Place, Ex-Manager Says

The bowling alley where rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday is a downtown Houston celeb magnet that’s being misrepresented as a “dangerous” place, according to the venue’s ex-manager.Jonathan Rumpf, the former general manager of 810 Billiards & Bowling, tweeted a tribute to the late Migos rapper on Tuesday in which he defended the business. Rumpf is listed as the location’s general manager on LinkedIn, and multiple photos on his Instagram account show him at the franchise’s Myrtle Beach location.“When I opened 810 Billiards and Bowling - Houston as the GM in November 2021 I wanted the venue to...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw. Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner said he underwent nine hours of surgery on July 30 to remove the osteosarcoma.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Gain the confidence to smile again with the help of The Cowboy Dentist

HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former HPD Commander says Astroworld Festival ended his career

HOUSTON – Lentini’s interview is a part of the KPRC2 Investigates documentary Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy. The show will air on KPRC2+ at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Here’s how you can watch:. Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming...
HOUSTON, TX
fox8live.com

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
cw39.com

Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility

The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

New weapon detection technology includes part of area

Representatives from the Houston Police Department are hopeful that a controversial new technology might tamp down on violence in the area, but at least some residents are concerned it might cause more issues that it solves. Wyatt Martin, assistant police chief for Houston, spoke late last month at the North...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years

Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX
kogt.com

Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement

West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores. Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.
HOUSTON, TX
