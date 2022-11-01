Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Related
Takeoff Shooting Video Shows Chaos After Rapper Gunned Down
According to a report Takeoff and fellow Migos rapper Quavo were playing dice before an altercation broke out and shots were fired.
Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28, shot and killed in Houston
Migos member Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. He was 28. A rep confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The rapper was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out over a dice game, TMZ reported. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2 that 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place, explaining that two other injured people were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals. Police confirmed that Takeoff...
Migos member Takeoff is shot and killed at private party in Texas, reports say
Takeoff was one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, known for their songs “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee.”
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
CBS Sports
Takeoff, rapper from Migos, killed: Trae Young, Alvin Kamara, others react to musician's death
Takeoff, who made up one third of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press. The Georgia-born rapper was 28. Takeoff, real name Kirsnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he was playing...
papermag.com
Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death
Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Quavo And Takeoff Release Video For “Messy” The Night Before His Death
On Halloween night, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos dropped the visual premiere of “Messy” from their newly released Only Built For Infinity Links album, however, only hours after the video dropped, Takeoff was killed in Houston. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member...
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
Comments / 0