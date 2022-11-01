ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28, shot and killed in Houston

Migos member Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. He was 28. A rep confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The rapper was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out over a dice game, TMZ reported. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2 that 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place, explaining that two other injured people were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals. Police confirmed that Takeoff...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
papermag.com

Desiigner Quits Rap Over Takeoff's Death

Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death. "Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

[WATCH] Quavo And Takeoff Release Video For “Messy” The Night Before His Death

On Halloween night, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos dropped the visual premiere of “Messy” from their newly released Only Built For Infinity Links album, however, only hours after the video dropped, Takeoff was killed in Houston. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member...
Dazed

Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died

Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos

HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy