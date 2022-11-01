ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade

The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
247Sports

Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'

Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made

Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
FOX Sports

Freewheeling Falcons are flying surprisingly high

It is Thursday, which means there is no longer any reasonable excuse or acceptable reason for choosing to look back at the most recent National Football League weekend, instead of gazing forward to the next one. The problem with that, however, is that we are talking about the Atlanta Falcons...
Yardbarker

Recapping the Falcons trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is typically the mildest of all the leagues for several reasons, but that wasn’t the case yesterday as a record number of deals were agreed upon, with several marquee names swapping teams. The Falcons were among the busiest teams, making three trades before the buzzer rang, including moving a former All-Pro wide receiver.
Yardbarker

Watch: Ta'Quon Graham Shining as 'Versatile Force' For Falcons

A 2021 fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas, Ta'Quon Graham is quickly ascending into a pivotal role on the Atlanta Falcons defense. The 6-3, 290-pound, second-year defensive lineman has started in six games this season, recording 25 total tackles. After starting in five games in 2021, his rookie season, Graham could be on his way to establishing himself as a mainstay on the interior of the Falcons' defensive line. In a recent breakdown by NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, he highlights the play of Graham in the Falcons' 37-33 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
