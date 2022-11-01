Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade
The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade. Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.
247Sports
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made
Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
Falcons Trade Deadline: Buyers After Big Win vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons are surprise contenders for a playoff spot. Does that make them buyers ahead of today's NFL trade deadline?
Falcons Make Surprise Trade Involving Suspended WR Calvin Ridley: Report
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
FOX Sports
Freewheeling Falcons are flying surprisingly high
It is Thursday, which means there is no longer any reasonable excuse or acceptable reason for choosing to look back at the most recent National Football League weekend, instead of gazing forward to the next one. The problem with that, however, is that we are talking about the Atlanta Falcons...
Popculture
Braves, Falcons and Hawks Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper Takeoff Following His Death
The hip-hop world and the city of Atlanta are mourning the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff who died early Tuesday morning after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston. According to the Associated Press, Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. "Let me just...
Twitter reacts to Falcons' flurry of trades at deadline
There’s always plenty of speculation around the NFL in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, and while most of the time it ends up being more smoke than fire, this year was the exception. A total of 10 trades were made at the deadline, including three by the Falcons.
247Sports
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady after Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger's first NFL start, Matt Ryan's benching
The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first-career start in place of Matt Ryan. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders and have failed to score 20 points in four of their past five games. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I...
Yardbarker
Recapping the Falcons trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is typically the mildest of all the leagues for several reasons, but that wasn’t the case yesterday as a record number of deals were agreed upon, with several marquee names swapping teams. The Falcons were among the busiest teams, making three trades before the buzzer rang, including moving a former All-Pro wide receiver.
Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers
College Gameday took a trip to Jackson, MS to check out Deion Sanders and the HBCU pulled in big numbers for ESPN. The post Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Yardbarker
Watch: Ta'Quon Graham Shining as 'Versatile Force' For Falcons
A 2021 fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas, Ta'Quon Graham is quickly ascending into a pivotal role on the Atlanta Falcons defense. The 6-3, 290-pound, second-year defensive lineman has started in six games this season, recording 25 total tackles. After starting in five games in 2021, his rookie season, Graham could be on his way to establishing himself as a mainstay on the interior of the Falcons' defensive line. In a recent breakdown by NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, he highlights the play of Graham in the Falcons' 37-33 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
"This year not like last year" for the Hawks
Following the Atlanta Hawks 112-99 winover the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Jon Chuckery shares his thoughts on why Dejounte Murray’s “defensive intensity” makes this year’s team not like last years.
Comments / 0