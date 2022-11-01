A 2021 fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas, Ta'Quon Graham is quickly ascending into a pivotal role on the Atlanta Falcons defense. The 6-3, 290-pound, second-year defensive lineman has started in six games this season, recording 25 total tackles. After starting in five games in 2021, his rookie season, Graham could be on his way to establishing himself as a mainstay on the interior of the Falcons' defensive line. In a recent breakdown by NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, he highlights the play of Graham in the Falcons' 37-33 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO