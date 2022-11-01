Read full article on original website
MISSING: Police search for Marshall County man
23-year-old Caleb Storm Walker was reported missing on October 28. Authorities say Walker was arrested in connection to a then-missing Guntersville teen in 2018.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
Double murder suspect wants new attorney over ‘lack of trust’
Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass is requesting a new attorney, citing a "lack of trust" in his current defense.
Man charged in double homicide now pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A man who pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing two people in April has withdrawn his original plea, according to court documents.
Neighbors afraid after man, woman killed in reported Decatur burglary: ‘I felt safe. Not anymore’
Neighbors and a resident of the Southeast Decatur home where a man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday morning said they’re worried about their safety following the incident. Decatur police identified the shooting victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. They were killed at 1604...
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified
A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police ID man, woman found dead in home with children
The adults appeared to have been shot to death. The children were not harmed. Decatur Police identify man, woman found dead in home with children.
Motorcycle crash claims life of 36-year-old Gadsden man
A Gadsden man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur
A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man
A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.
Case for man accused in fatal crash goes to grand jury
The jury trial against a 27-year-old man charged with reckless murder in a crash that killed two women has been waived to a grand jury, according to court records.
Alabama mother accused of illegally boarding school bus
DECATUR, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of illegally boarding a school bus because she believed the driver was yelling at her child, authorities said. Amanda Michelle Goins, 37, of Decatur, was arrested on Monday and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault with bodily fluids and aggravated assault, WAFF-TV reported.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle near campus, flown to UAB Hospital with critical injuries
A Jacksonville State University student was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday near campus. Leah Tarvin was struck at 5:54 p.m. in a crosswalk on Highway 21 near Brewer Hall. According to JSU and police officials, she was treated on scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS medics and then airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
weisradio.com
Deadly Shooting In Home Invasion
Gadsden, Al (WEIS) A Gadsden man was shot during a home invasion Sunday night, according to Gadsden Police. Cornell Toney, 61, was shot by intruders at a home on Carolyn Lane of the Oakleigh Estates Community of North Gadsden. Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Toney escaped the house after he was shot and ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed in their yard. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Two other occupants of the home escaped without injury.
WAFF
Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.
K-9 officer injured, man arrested after incident in Huntsville
A man is in custody after an incident shut down Bob Wallace Avenue in Huntsville on Tuesday.
Son arrested for allegedly assaulting mother, Sheriff’s deputy in Langston
Deputies say the mother was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WAAY-TV
Inmate convicted of Lawrence County murder dies in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility after being convicted of murder in a Lawrence County murder has died. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey. Bailey was a patient in the Donaldson infirmary on Oct. 28 when he became unresponsive and was pronounced dead, ADOC said.
Suspect indicted in DUI crash deaths of 2 Hoover children now jailed in Alabama after 2021 capture in Mexico
A Shelby County man has been indicted in a 2020 DUI crash that killed two siblings in Hoover, and now is back in Alabama. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Christopher Shane Anagnos, 48, on two reckless murder charges in the deaths of Serris Prude, 8, and Emryhe Prude, 11.
