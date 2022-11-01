ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur

A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
DECATUR, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alabama mother accused of illegally boarding school bus

DECATUR, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of illegally boarding a school bus because she believed the driver was yelling at her child, authorities said. Amanda Michelle Goins, 37, of Decatur, was arrested on Monday and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault with bodily fluids and aggravated assault, WAFF-TV reported.
DECATUR, AL
weisradio.com

Deadly Shooting In Home Invasion

Gadsden, Al (WEIS) A Gadsden man was shot during a home invasion Sunday night, according to Gadsden Police. Cornell Toney, 61, was shot by intruders at a home on Carolyn Lane of the Oakleigh Estates Community of North Gadsden. Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Toney escaped the house after he was shot and ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed in their yard. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Two other occupants of the home escaped without injury.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate convicted of Lawrence County murder dies in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility after being convicted of murder in a Lawrence County murder has died. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey. Bailey was a patient in the Donaldson infirmary on Oct. 28 when he became unresponsive and was pronounced dead, ADOC said.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy