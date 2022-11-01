Read full article on original website
Related
advnture.com
Grab the super tough Amazfit T-Rex for just $70 at Amazon right now
Right now, you can pick up the Amazfit T-Rex watch for just $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's half the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been. The T-Rex is Amazfit's answer to the Garmin Instinct – a seriously tough GPS watch that can shrug off knocks and drops, and is rugged enough for outdoor adventures. It also has something the Instinct doesn't: a stunning AMOLED display for displaying your workout data. It's water resistant to 50m, making it suitable for swimming in pools and open water, and it has 14 workout modes for indoor and outdoor activities.
advnture.com
Amazfit T-Rex vs Amazfit T-Rex Pro: which watch is best for you?
If you're trying to decide between the Amazfit T-Rex and T-Rex Pro, we're here to help you make the right choice. The two watches look pretty much identical, but there are some important differences inside. For starters. the T-Rex Pro has a barometric altimeter, and will alert you to sudden changes in altitude. It also supports more satellite navigation systems, making it a better choice if you're going to be exploring internationally, and has much longer battery life in GPS tracking mode.
advnture.com
Long-awaited Garmin Instinct Crossover watch looks set to arrive on November 8
Garmin has posted a short video on its Twitter account that appears to be teasing the launch of the long-awaited Garmin Instinct Crossover. In the snippet, which you can watch below, a crowd of clean-shaven men in suits are walking one way along a street, when suddenly a man with stubble and a hoodie under a tan-colored wool coat appears striding the opposite way. This is followed by an 'X' on a black screen, and the date 11/8/22.
advnture.com
Save $400 off the feature-packed Garmin Enduro watch in this secret Amazon sale
Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Enduro at Amazon for $499.95 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 44% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been. As the name suggests, the Garmin Enduro's standout feature is its extra long battery life, which makes it a great choice for trail running, hiking, backpacking, and other off-grid adventures. It can last up to 50 days between charges in smartwatch mode (or 65 days with solar), and keeps running for 70 hours with GPS tracking enabled (or 80 hours with solar). For extra long expeditions, there are special power saving modes that eke out even more from a single charge.
Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
This Germ-Killing Air Purifier With 50,000 Reviews Is Just $89 Right Now
When it comes to our health, it helps to stay proactive, which is why thousands of people are taking advantage of this air purifier deal on Amazon. The deal gets you the best-selling Germ Guardian Air Purifier for just $89.99 — the first time it’s been under $90 this year. Use the on-site coupon to get an additional 10% off, bringing the price down to just $81 (price will be reflected at checkout). Buy: Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Purifier $89.99 Unlike some air purifiers, which just filter out dust and debris, this one uses a powerful True HEPA air filter to...
advnture.com
The best camping deals in REI's clearance sale
We've rounded up all the best camping deals in REI's clearance sale (opens in new tab), so you can update your gear for less. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, but there's no need to wait until then when you can save over a third off tents, sleeping bags, boots, and other essentials.
advnture.com
Are you a cyclist? Take part in our new survey about cycling for the chance to win a £250 or $300 Amazon voucher!
What kind of cyclist are you? Are you into mountain biking or road? Do you prefer pedal power or electric? Whether you are a club or competitive rider, cycle only in fair weather at the weekend or spend your winter in a virtual world on your indoor trainer, we want to hear from you.
advnture.com
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece review: versatile, very warm and long-lasting
A sleek and fantastically warm fleece pullover that works just as well on your morning commute as it does deep in the backcountry. Why you can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Comments / 0