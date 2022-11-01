Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Lisa Projected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall Wednesday
This storm quickly formed over the last few days, and now it aims for landfall.
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic remains active for last month of hurricane season
November is the last month of hurricane season and there are currently two active named storms and another area that could develop in the Atlantic during the middle of the next week.
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
People are just realizing they’ve been reading the cone of uncertainty on the weather map wrong with deadly results
PEOPLE have realized that they've been reading a graph used in hurricane forecast graphics wrong, which could be a deadly misinterpretation. This week, the National Hurricane Center responded to controversy over the "cone of uncertainty" that rose from a misreading of the forecast graphic when Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Earthquake strikes Victoria as thousands of homes are wrecked by devastating floods - with the ground shaking after a loud boom
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Mansfield, in Victoria's northeast. GeoScience Australia reported the quake near the small town in the foothills of the Victorian Alps just after 9am on Wednesday. The earthquake was at a depth of five kilometres with GeoScience Australia receiving 97 reports from residents...
Florida, Gulf Coast see record freezing temperatures from cold front
Cold weather and snow are forecast across the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast regions through Friday as record warmth comes to an end over the Northwest.
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
Atlantic Storm With Cyclone Potential Has New York, East Coast in Its Path
Residents in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and throughout New England are in the five-day outlook.
Tropical Depression Lisa crosses into southern Mexico
Tropical Depression Lisa has moved into southern Mexico a day after making landfall as a hurricane in the Central American nation of Belize and heading inland over northern Guatemala
Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November
Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
Forecasters Predict Tropical Storm Lisa to Slam Gulf of Mexico Soon
As it becomes the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, it has been reported that Tropical Storm Lisa is predicted to make its way to parts of Central America later this week as potentially a hurricane. FOX Weather reports that Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the...
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
Rare Massive Jellyfish Are Being Found On Emerald Coast Florida Beaches After Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian, visitors to the Emerald Coast of Florida have seen some rare massive jellyfish called "pink meanies" on the shore, and they can be up to three feet wide!. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Facebook page, their scientific name is Drynonema larsoni. They were...
Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph as of late Saturday night. The...
Great white shark soars out of the water
great white sharkPhoto by Alex Steyn (Creative Commons) Imagine seeing a great white shark leap out of the water and soar right in front of you. That's exactly what happened to Bewildering Nature in the following video. Keep in mind that the average weight of a great white shark is 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) according to What Things Weigh. Great whites are capable of producing a bite force of up to 4,000 psi. For comparison, polar bears have the strongest bite force of all bears, with a bite force of 1200 PSI.
