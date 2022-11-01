M. Carolyn Ossian, 94, of Cambridge died at 1:50 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at WesleyLife, Illini Restorative Care in Silvis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Cambridge. Celebrant will be Fr. Johndamaseni Zilimu. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m., Friday, November 4 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva with recitation of the rosary at 2:45 p.m. Burial will be in Red Oak Cemetery in rural Cambridge. Memorials may be directed to St. John Vianney Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

