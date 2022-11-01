ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
Get ready for Ballantyne's Backyard...Whiskey Wine & Fire event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new event is coming to Ballantyne's Backyard this Saturday...it's Whiskey Wine and Fire event. Here with more is Greg Nivens, owner of Eat, Drink, Relax. The town is heating up, and an evening of elegance is in the air. It’s the Whiskey Wine & Fire event in Ballantyne's Backyard.
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte

It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
The "Good Morning Opportunity" with Goodwill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "The Good Morning Opportunity" event with goodwill is coming up. and here to tell us all about it is Larita Barber. "The Good Morning Opportunity" is Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont’s annual community fundraising event!. (GMO) is a bright and vibrant breakfast that serves...
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night. Louisiana and Charlotte chefs will...
Gastonia seeks funding for 'Project CHANGE'

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is seeking $2 million in grant funds for Project CHANGE, an initiative to remove barriers that prevent disadvantaged neighborhoods from connectivity, mobility and economic development. Project CHANGE stands for Connecting Highland: Access, Neighborhood Growth, Equity. The money would help the city conduct...
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
Raising awareness about Tourette Syndrome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably heard of Tourette Syndrome. You may even know someone who has it, but do you really know what it is?. Tourette Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence. It involves motor and vocal tics, and it’s just one part of the spectrum of tic disorders.
Warm and cozy restaurants in Charlotte

Take the chill off this winter by making a reservation at one of these comfy, cozy restaurants around Charlotte. The ambience is warm and inviting — and in some cases, there’s an open fire to help set the mood. 300 East, Dilworth. Family-owned and operated for 35 years,...
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022

Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
