Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
WCNC
Get ready for Ballantyne's Backyard...Whiskey Wine & Fire event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new event is coming to Ballantyne's Backyard this Saturday...it's Whiskey Wine and Fire event. Here with more is Greg Nivens, owner of Eat, Drink, Relax. The town is heating up, and an evening of elegance is in the air. It’s the Whiskey Wine & Fire event in Ballantyne's Backyard.
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
Mac's Speed Shop is treating veterans to a free meal on Veterans Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich,...
kiss951.com
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
WCNC
The "Good Morning Opportunity" with Goodwill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "The Good Morning Opportunity" event with goodwill is coming up. and here to tell us all about it is Larita Barber. "The Good Morning Opportunity" is Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont’s annual community fundraising event!. (GMO) is a bright and vibrant breakfast that serves...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
'The immigrant population is continuing to get squeezed out' | Popular Jamaican grocery store in Charlotte set to close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular international grocery store store is closing its doors on Saturday, Nov 5. Island Grocery and Grill on Charlotte's eastside is set to close without any place to go from rising rent costs across the Queen City. The owner and customers of the shop told...
WCNC
Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night. Louisiana and Charlotte chefs will...
How a solution to homelessness in Charlotte is similar to an idea from Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the numbers across the Charlotte metro area show there are more people facing life without a roof over their heads for the first time. According to the latest data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, there are 3,128 people...
WCNC
Organization helps furnish homes
The homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in trying to find housing. Finding furniture is another part of the issue.
Gastonia seeks funding for 'Project CHANGE'
GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is seeking $2 million in grant funds for Project CHANGE, an initiative to remove barriers that prevent disadvantaged neighborhoods from connectivity, mobility and economic development. Project CHANGE stands for Connecting Highland: Access, Neighborhood Growth, Equity. The money would help the city conduct...
Catawba County homeowners slam HOA for reportedly not keeping promises
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — For months, several homeowners in the fairly new Magnolia Cove development in Sherrills Ford have complained that their needs haven’t been met by the homeowners association since they closed on their houses. One homeowner, Stephanie Austin, told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the community hasn't...
Hidden Valley homeowner gets critical repairs with help from community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hidden Valley neighborhood has endured "higher than normal levels of economic and housing disparities", making it difficult for families to stay in their homes. Saundra Smith had moved from West Palm Beach to Charlotte to take care of her father. She considered the dwelling a...
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
WBTV
Raising awareness about Tourette Syndrome
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably heard of Tourette Syndrome. You may even know someone who has it, but do you really know what it is?. Tourette Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence. It involves motor and vocal tics, and it’s just one part of the spectrum of tic disorders.
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
southparkmagazine.com
Warm and cozy restaurants in Charlotte
Take the chill off this winter by making a reservation at one of these comfy, cozy restaurants around Charlotte. The ambience is warm and inviting — and in some cases, there’s an open fire to help set the mood. 300 East, Dilworth. Family-owned and operated for 35 years,...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022
Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
Comments / 0