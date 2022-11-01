ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Springmyer Drive in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Springmyer Drive in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent

DENT, Ohio — Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
DENT, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on North Glen Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on North Glen Road in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

At least 1 person killed in Moon Township crash

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash this morning in Moon Township resulted in a fatality. Moon Township Police Chief Greg Seamon confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash on University Boulevard. Both southbound traffic lanes from Stoops Ferry Road to the area of the car dealerships...
MOON, PA
WLWT 5

Opening dates announced for Ohio's tallest, fastest toboggan chutes

Time to take winter to the next level. Ohio's "tallest, fastest" toboggan chutes are about a 3.5-hour drive up north in Strongsville. Cleveland Metroparks has been operating these crazy tall ice slides for 50 years. The twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes operate with or without snow through early March, weather permitting.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE

