Reports of a structure fire on Springmyer Drive in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Springmyer Drive in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Downed wires reported on Fruitwood Avenue in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Fruitwood Avenue in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent
DENT, Ohio — Reports of a brush fire on west I-74 near Harrison Avenue in Dent. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
One person injured after structure fire in West Chester Township, officials say
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was taken to hospital following a structure fire in West Chester Township, officials say. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. West Chester fire says crews extinguished a structure fire in the 7000 block of...
Downed wires reported on North Glen Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on North Glen Road in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
At least 1 person killed in Moon Township crash
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash this morning in Moon Township resulted in a fatality. Moon Township Police Chief Greg Seamon confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash on University Boulevard. Both southbound traffic lanes from Stoops Ferry Road to the area of the car dealerships...
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
Opening dates announced for Ohio's tallest, fastest toboggan chutes
Time to take winter to the next level. Ohio's "tallest, fastest" toboggan chutes are about a 3.5-hour drive up north in Strongsville. Cleveland Metroparks has been operating these crazy tall ice slides for 50 years. The twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes operate with or without snow through early March, weather permitting.
Motorcycle hits deer, then hit by car; 1 killed
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that parents cannot appeal a custody decision based on a 90-day hearing rule.
Ohio manufacturer facing over $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years gets caught in a machine
An Ohio vinyl tile manufacturer is facing over a million dollars in penalties according to the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker suffered severe injuries as a result of being caught in a machine on April 28, 2022. The U.S Department of Labor said that incident marked the eventh injury at the NOX US […]
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
Leaf raking alert: Mother Nature is going to crank up her leaf blower; You won’t want to fight her
The leaves are sitting there dry and fluffy. You are probably thinking about raking. You should know we have a wind burst coming. If you rake to the wrong spot, the leaves may blow right back into your yard. Here’s a quick rundown of how you won’t have to deal with the leaves a second time around.
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
Endangered Person Advisory: 12-year-old girl missing from north St. Louis County
Authorities have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after Tatiyana Walls, a 12-year-old girl from North St. Louis County, went missing.
