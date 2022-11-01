Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
Middle school student charged with making school threats in Andrews
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at Rosemary Middle School in Andrews has been charged with making school threats, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. GCSO said Wednesday that the 13-year-old student was charged with making school threats, following an investigation. Deputies said a juvenile summons was completed and the student was then […]
cbs17
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
WMBF
13-year-old charged with making threats to Georgetown County middle school, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old has been charged after allegedly making threats to a Grand Strand middle school. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the student made threats to Rosemary Middle School on Wednesday following an investigation. Deputies added that the student was released to her guardian...
WMBF
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police responded to a part of North Myrtle Beach on Thursday after someone refused to come out while authorities attempted to serve arrest warrants. A North Myrtle Beach spokesperson told WMBF News that police responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. about the...
WMBF
Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; FSD3 releases statement
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner released the name of the high school student who was hit and killed while walking to school on Wednesday morning. Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 15-year-old Ja’Quan Cortez. Florence School District Three confirmed that Cortez was a student...
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
AOL Corp
Horry school district, police should be up front on investigation of teacher, principal
After the arrest of a principal and a teacher at a Horry County elementary school parents need to be assured these actions were isolated and will be dealt with appropriately. The school district and police must be forthcoming with information about any and all investigations so that parents’ trust in the school is maintained. Parents and the public deserve to know what is believed to have occurred and when without unclear disclosures that leave parents wondering. Even a hint of guarding information can sow distrust and bring up questions of whether the district is trying to protect its own.
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
WMBF
Police searching for persons of interest after equipment stolen from Conway store
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Conway are asking for the public’s help to locate two people connected to a grand larceny case. The Conway Police Department said the incident happened on Oct. 28 at Stavely’s Bait and Tackle on 4th Avenue. Officials released photos of two people...
WMBF
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
live5news.com
Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
Gunshot wound in Myrtle Beach
There was a shooting at Claypond Village Apts at 4:45 pm..Gunshots were heard near my home in the small, private, residential community off of Claypond Road, near the Forestbrook area. Within a matter of minutes, the Horry County Fire and Resue Departments and local HCPD officers were on the scene. One victim has been brought from an apartment building on a stretcher and is being transported to a local hospital. The victim does appear to be wounded, but not fatally harmed. No suspects have been seen taken into custody as police continue to work the scene. A car has been said to have fled the area immediately following the shooting, with witnesses available for statements. There are also a multitude of video surveillance cameras posted throughout the community, which will be beneficial to the ongoing investigation surrounding this mid-day act of violence. Crime scene tape has been administered to the area, as children are still coming into the community from school, and pet owners are taking their daily after-work walks nearby. Nearby residents of Claypond Village and Fountain Pointe were not evacuated, nor asked to remain indoors, so many have come out to investigate the sounds of the gunshots on their own; alarmed and checking on their friends and families in the immediate area--as children play and walk through the parking lot near the incident. The officials secured the perimeter for the about two hours before clearing the scene. I am a resident of Claypond Village Apartments and am reporting from the area. (Jennifer Brown)
WMBF
Horry County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of threatening life of public official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who has failed to appear in court on multiple charges. Daniel Quinton Grissett, 36, is wanted for failure to appear on charges of threatening the life of a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911.
WMBF
Retired Darlington County sheriff honored as inductee in S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina were honored Wednesday as inductees into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. The ceremony recognized eight officers for their meritorious service and outstanding contribution to law enforcement in South Carolina. The list of inductees included Darlington County’s own retired Sheriff W. Glenn Campell.
abcnews4.com
Student struck, killed by truck while walking to school in Florence County: Officials
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old Lake City High School student was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning. Troopers were on the scene of an incident Wednesday morning on Highway 378 near North Matthews Road outside of Lake City in Florence County.
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
Lake City High School student dies after being hit by vehicle on Highway 378 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City High School student has died after being hit early Wednesday morning on Highway 378 in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken and school district officials. A 2006 Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Highway 378 near Matthews Road and hit the student walking in the […]
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
WMBF
Georgetown County deputies make arrest after multiple cows found dead, distressed in pasture
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they discovered dead and emaciated cows in a pasture in the Andrews area. Aljaron Collins, 36, faces three charges of animal cruelty. Deputies discovered the cows after receiving calls of cows roaming the streets in...
Comments / 0