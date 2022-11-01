ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville officers intercept $2.5 million counterfeit jewelry deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 2,000 pieces of counterfeit jewelry were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Louisville Port of Entry on Oct. 26. One package concealed bracelets, necklaces and earrings that had a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $2.51 million, had they been genuine, according to a CBP press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville records lowest monthly homicide total this year in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The six murders reported in Louisville for October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years, according to community activist Christopher 2X. On Friday, a man was killed after a shooting near a Hikes Point restaurant and another man died...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

FBI warns election workers to be cautious: 'Nationwide, we've reviewed over 1000 threats, or potential threats'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the midterm election just days away, the FBI is urging election officials and poll workers to be aware of any potential threats. FBI Louisville Special Agent William Kurtz -- based in Bowling Green but oversees election crime investigations across Kentucky -- says since the last election cycle, authorities have seen a significant uptick in voters contacting officials directly.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Molina Healthcare buys former Passport site at 18th and Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — California health insurer Molina Healthcare has finally taken ownership of the former Passport headquarters site at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville, more than two years after Molina inherited the remnants of Passport Health Plan. The prominent west Louisville site was donated to city...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
LA GRANGE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs

Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Interest rate hike impacting homebuyers nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inflation is hitting every aspect of American lives and affecting the market with another interest rate hike this week. Brand new homes being built in Norton Commons will be finished soon, but buyers are going to pay a lot more with a mortgage rate of nearly 8%.
LOUISVILLE, KY

