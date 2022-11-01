Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Louisville officers intercept $2.5 million counterfeit jewelry deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 2,000 pieces of counterfeit jewelry were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Louisville Port of Entry on Oct. 26. One package concealed bracelets, necklaces and earrings that had a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $2.51 million, had they been genuine, according to a CBP press release.
wdrb.com
FBI seeking man wanted for $1 million wire fraud involving Louisville business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted accused of stealing more than $1 million of high-end goods from a Louisville business. According to a social media post by FBI Louisville, federal authorities are looking for James Stewart, Jr. Stewart is...
2 Kentucky men sold fentanyl to people seeking heroin
In one call recorded by officials a customer told the man he should tell his other buyers to "be careful".
Wave 3
2 Louisville men found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal jury convicted two Louisville men on Friday of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving several grams of fentanyl and heroin. Between Dec. 7, 2017, and July 15, 2020, court documents said Frank Trammell, Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Raheem, II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area.
FBI: Man wanted after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is wanted by the FBI after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville. According to the FBI's website, 61-year-old James Stewart, Jr. was indicted in July 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The FBI's website says Stewart reportedly participated...
wdrb.com
Louisville records lowest monthly homicide total this year in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The six murders reported in Louisville for October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years, according to community activist Christopher 2X. On Friday, a man was killed after a shooting near a Hikes Point restaurant and another man died...
FBI warns election workers to be cautious: 'Nationwide, we've reviewed over 1000 threats, or potential threats'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the midterm election just days away, the FBI is urging election officials and poll workers to be aware of any potential threats. FBI Louisville Special Agent William Kurtz -- based in Bowling Green but oversees election crime investigations across Kentucky -- says since the last election cycle, authorities have seen a significant uptick in voters contacting officials directly.
wdrb.com
Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
wdrb.com
Molina Healthcare buys former Passport site at 18th and Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — California health insurer Molina Healthcare has finally taken ownership of the former Passport headquarters site at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville, more than two years after Molina inherited the remnants of Passport Health Plan. The prominent west Louisville site was donated to city...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
wdrb.com
Arrest of armed robbery suspect in Madison leads police to make additional arrest after drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana bank robbery suspect was caught red-handed in a car garage, and led police to arrest another man on drug charges. Tobie Dennis, 43, is accused of taking money from the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union in Madison, Indiana, on Wednesday, the Madison Police Department said in a Facebook post.
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
wdrb.com
Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Ribbon cutting held for The Well, an incubator for minority-owned Louisville businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource is now open in Louisville to help support Black and minority-owned businesses. Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on The Well. It's a city-funded business incubator and co-working space located at 1702 Dixie Highway, near West Lee Street, in the Algonquin neighborhood. The Well...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
Inside Indiana Business
Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs
Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
wdrb.com
Interest rate hike impacting homebuyers nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inflation is hitting every aspect of American lives and affecting the market with another interest rate hike this week. Brand new homes being built in Norton Commons will be finished soon, but buyers are going to pay a lot more with a mortgage rate of nearly 8%.
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His Arrest
November 3rd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Brooks Houck the main suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers was arrested this morning by Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineroa and Deputies of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department. All we know now the arrest was made based on an issued warrant with no further details available at this time.
Comments / 3