ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfirnews.com

Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder

(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Shed burns to the ground

At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

30-year-old flown to hospital after shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 30-year-old was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night (Nov.2) in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. We’ve been informed that the victim, Jonathan Jeral Brim, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by air ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...

Comments / 0

Community Policy