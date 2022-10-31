Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving DayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
wfirnews.com
Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder
(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
WSLS
Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
Salem business owner reacts to $1 million ticket being sold at his store
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday started out as just an ordinary day for Hardikkumar Patel, who owns the Salem Mini Mart on W. Main Street. His colleague then called and let him know that a customer had asked if they’d seen the news. “My colleague, he didn’t know either....
WDBJ7.com
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A car was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday in Bedford County, and the sheriff’s office is still looking for it and the carjackers’ car, as well as the robbers. Deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest. The victim...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Local couple features eats n’ treats at “The Place” in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Robin and Eddie Upchurch call each other ‘Eats’ and ‘Treats’ - the dynamic duo behind “The Place” in Christiansburg. It all started out of their concern for children during the pandemic. The couple wanted to give kids a reason to smile.
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
WSLS
One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
WSLS
30-year-old flown to hospital after shooting in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 30-year-old was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night (Nov.2) in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. We’ve been informed that the victim, Jonathan Jeral Brim, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by air ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say...
cardinalnews.org
A hedge fund-linked company bought a mobile home park. Many residents were told to pay hundreds more or be evicted.
A company that has been buying mobile home parks across the country has purchased one in Southwest Virginia, and some of the tenants are being asked to leave, or asked to pay unexpected charges. Many residents of a Montgomery County mobile home park, which has been purchased by a company...
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
NBC12
Man accused of trying to run over Pulaski Police officers taken into custody
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski fugitive Jerrod Brown was taken into custody without incident late Friday morning, according to Pulaski Police. Police say he and everyone else involved are “safe and sound.”. Police and the US Marshals Office had been looking for the man accused of stealing a police...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski traffic returns to normal as police continue search for man who stole patrol car and guns
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement will continue a presence into Friday morning as part of the search for a suspect presumed to be armed and dangerous, but they have removed perimeters and reopened traffic to normal patterns. Police say they don’t have reason to believe anyone has been hurt.
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
