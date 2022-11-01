Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Brooke Eden Says She and Fiancée Hilary Hoover Are 'Chill Brides' Ahead of Mexico Beach Wedding
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover are preparing to tie the knot in a tropical Mexico beach ceremony — this week!. In the inaugural print cover story for Love Inc. magazine, the country star spoke about her and Hoover's love story, pushback they've faced as a same-sex couple and all the details of their upcoming wedding in tropical Playa Del Carmen.
A bride brought her husband to tears at the altar by wearing a black Morticia Addams-style wedding dress after using a decoy for their first look
Newlywed Amanda Kitchingman Roban-Cook said her husband was "underwhelmed" by her decoy dress, and teared up when he saw her real black wedding dress.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home
'When I asked him what he wanted to be for Halloween and he said, 'a fart,' I wasn't surprised. He can't wait to go trick-or-treating!'
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar: Josh is (Basically) Dead to Me!
At long last, the day may have finally come for Anna Duggar. According to a close friend, the mother of seven will never actually file for divorce from her unethical husband — despite the fact that he cheated on her AND has been convicted of downloading explicit material of underage children.
'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship
A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
Brooke Eden Makes History On Magazine Cover Ahead Of Her Wedding Day
Country artist Brooke Eden shares her coming out story and more, becoming the cover girl of Love Inc.'s first-ever print magzine.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist
By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Marry, Fans Celebrate 'Beautiful Union'
In an Instagram post, the happy couple wrote: "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day."
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Deaf baby hears mom say 'I love you' for the first time and her reaction is priceless
The child was born with hearing impairment and was able to hear her parents for the first time when she was 2-months-old.
Who Is Alex Bordyukov on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Age, Job and Nationality
Alex Bordyukov has already made waves by getting to know Victoria Fuller on Season 8 of "Bachelor in Paradise."
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
Mum fears people will mock her after accidentally naming twins after TV characters
A mum of twins has been left worrying that her children will get mocked after she accidentally gave them the same names as two TV characters. Given that it's our parents who choose our names, it's hard to imagine them ever regretting the decision - no matter what we might think of it ourselves.
Comments / 0