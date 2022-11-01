The mayor of second chances isn’t selling off his buildings commissioner yet. Even though Department of Buildings chief Eric Ulrich was reportedly questioned in connection with an illegal gambling investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office – and had his phone seized in the probe – New York City Mayor Eric Adams is buttressing his buildings czar. “I really think that this is really so early for us to be saying ‘Should we, shouldn't we, should we, shouldn’t we, should we?’” Adams said at an unrelated press conference Wednesday morning. “The DA's office is going to do their review, and that review will determine how to move forward.” While City Hall told the Daily News that Ulrich had taken a couple personal days away from work to deal with it, “Eric is still the commissioner there.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO