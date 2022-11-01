ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nychealthandhospitals.org

Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Money

New Pay Transparency Laws Could Help You Get a Raise

Companies are now posting salary ranges in job listings to comply with a new pay transparency law in New York City, which mirrors legislation that's been passed in some other states and cities. Even if you’re not in the job market — and even if you’re thousands of miles from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
archpaper.com

Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools

A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

‘Eric is still the commissioner there.’ Adams stands behind Ulrich, despite probe

The mayor of second chances isn’t selling off his buildings commissioner yet. Even though Department of Buildings chief Eric Ulrich was reportedly questioned in connection with an illegal gambling investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office – and had his phone seized in the probe – New York City Mayor Eric Adams is buttressing his buildings czar. “I really think that this is really so early for us to be saying ‘Should we, shouldn't we, should we, shouldn’t we, should we?’” Adams said at an unrelated press conference Wednesday morning. “The DA's office is going to do their review, and that review will determine how to move forward.” While City Hall told the Daily News that Ulrich had taken a couple personal days away from work to deal with it, “Eric is still the commissioner there.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City Council passes legislation to improve inclusion in FDNY

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council has passed historic legislation to improve equity, inclusion and diversity in the FDNY.The legislation package requires the FDNY to report on its recruitment and retention efforts of firefighters of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.The department would also have to survey firehouses and ensure they are equipped to serve a mixed gender workforce."By passing this package of bills today, we hope to move the FDNY forward to achieving a workforce fully reflective of the diversity of our city," New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.The council speaker says currently only 8% of firefighters are Black, 2% are Asian and only 1% are women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues

A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC buildings chief resigns amid reported gambling probe

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the New York City department of buildings resigned on Thursday amid reports that he was being questioned by prosecutors as part of an investigation into illegal gambling. Fabien Levy, press secretary to Mayor Eric Adams, said in a statement that Eric Ulrich had “tendered his resignation as DOB […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Investopedia

The New York City Recovery Index: October 24

Editor's note: Below you'll find the week 112 release of the NYC Recovery Index, originally published October 25, 2022. Visit the NYC Recovery index homepage for the latest data. New York City’s economic recovery experienced a positive week ending October 15. The index score rose four percentage points to 77...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Battle for the Bronx: Why turnout could be a challenge for Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Bronx about lending to women- and minority-led businesses The borough has historically been a campaign stop for Democrats courting Latino and Black voters, but those same constituents have been disproportionately affected by pocketbook and public safety issues that Republicans have seized on. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Hochul, Zeldin campaigns ramp up in final days before election

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With less than a week until Election Day, supporters rallied around Democratic candidate Kathy Hochul during an event to mobilize voters in Mount Vernon Wednesday. “The energy is exciting, its out there, as people want to believe again,” Hochul told the crowd. “They want to believe in their leaders because they […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy