Tropical Storm Martin upgraded into Category 1 hurricane: NHC

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Martin officially became a hurricane on Wednesday.

At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Martin had winds of 75 miles per hour and was moving east-northeast at 26 miles per hour.

Martin is expected to turn toward the northeast and pick up forward speed over the next 48 hours.

According to the NHC, now that Tropical Storm Martin has become a hurricane, it will transition into a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.

