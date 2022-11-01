ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

‘We’re not monsters’: Man credits Seminole center’s ‘understanding’ with opioid recovery

By Caroline Catherman, Orlando Sentinel
The new AdventHealth Hope and Healing Center officially opened March 8, 2021 to provide inpatient and residential addiction recovery, part of a private-public partnership with Seminole County. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Anthony Santos entered Sanford’s AdventHealth Hope & Healing Center in April 2021, six days clean — the longest he had gone without using opioids in about three years.

For the prior few months, he had slept in empty stairways and crashed on friends’ couches. At that point, he was exclusively using fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Relationships with many in his family, including his son, were damaged. A family member helped him travel from Tennessee to Florida to detox, then get into AdventHealth’s program, which offers services regardless of insurance or a patient’s ability to pay.

He had tried other substance use disorder programs in the past, but something about this center clicked. On one hand, he was finally in the right headspace. But a large part of it, he said, was how respectfully staff treated him. This was an attitude he didn’t receive at prior treatment facilities.

“We’re not monsters, by any means,” he said. “I really wish that people would understand that just with a little bit of love and understanding, things would definitely go much easier as far as trying to clean us up, especially when we’re showing that we want to get clean.”

He graduated the program after 45 days. AdventHealth found Santos a sober living house, paid for transportation there, and helped him find employment.

He has been clean ever since.

Santos’ struggles with addiction are common. Getting treatment for these issues is not.

Th e pandemic drove an increase in substance abuse across the state and in Central Florida. Overdose deaths in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties rose 28% from March 2020 to March 2021, propelled by fentanyl, according to a November 2021 report by Orlando-based nonprofit Project Opioid . The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration notes one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Santos’ experience was unusual because private entities and public entities worked in collaboration to provide him with the help and the resources he needed.

The Hope & Healing Center sits across from the Seminole County jail. It offers evidence-based therapy as part of a collaboration between AdventHealth, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and other community partners.

The partnership began in 2019 and, since its official opening in March 2021, the center has provided a total of about 300 patients voluntary behavioral health care for substance use disorders, said Scott Tucker, the center’s director. This includes intensive outpatient services and a 10-bed, 30-day voluntary inpatient program for men.

About 65% successfully complete the program, Tucker said, compared to less than 42% who successfully complete d publicly funded programs in 2019, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The majority of people who need substance abuse treatment do not get it at all, SAMHSA finds.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma led the creation of this program along with other efforts to curb drug abuse in the county, such as initiating medical-based treatment inside the jail. He hopes more Florida counties follow suit.

“Policing largely has looked at people suffering from substance use disorder as a reflection of good versus bad,” Lemma said. “You can’t arrest your way out of this problem.”

Florida as a whole has made efforts such a legislation in recent years, but has still struggled to curb the opioid crisis.

Lemma said a doctor once told him, “If you ever want to feel what it feels like to be addicted to opioids, have somebody hold you underwater for 45 seconds. And when they release you, your fight for the surface for air is the same fight that somebody has to get this drug into their body.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that in 2020, Florida had the second-highest number of drug overdoses of any state with 7,231. It had the 15th-highest death rate that year.

The state’s mental health system is fragmented and often unable to keep track of those who most need help. In 2020, i t came under criticism in a scathing grand jury report that argued mental health and the criminal justice systems fail to communicate or share data with each other.

The Hope & Healing program helps bridge that gap. It gives the Sheriff’s Office somewhere to send people who may have been receiving care while incarcerated. It also gives AdventHealth’s emergency room a place to send people struggling with substance abuse, said Tucker.

“Before ... physicians would treat them medically, and then they would be put back out on the street because we really didn’t have a system that would help these individuals,” Tucker said.

Public-private community partnerships like this one are part of the solution, said Joe Dmitrovic, who is in long-term recovery from substance abuse, at a meeting of the Commission on Mental Health and Substance Abuse in August.

The commission was formed by the state legislature in 2021 to review the state’s mental health system and make recommendations.

Dmitrovic recognized Lemma and the Hope & Healing program by name in his speech to the commission.

“Reentry is so critical,” he said. “In most cases, folks are coming out without a place to live or employment. And I think those two things really make an impact on somebody’s well-being … their confidence.”

Commission Chair and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell called for more widescale care coordination, one of the commission’s priorities in recommendations.

“A lot of the sheriffs are doing stuff within their jails. I do stuff in my jail. But that’s just it, we’re doing it individually,” Prummell said during the meeting.

In Seminole County, the Sheriff’s Office has also trained ER staff and AdventHealth Central Florida has invested in 10 patient-care navigators whose job is to direct patients struggling with substance abuse to resources, even if it doesn’t end up being a resource run by AdventHealth.

The navigators then stay in touch with patients from their hospital stay to their treatment, through at least six months of recovery, Tucker said. Patients are given more resources if needed, he added.

“Sometimes recovery includes relapse. We understand that piece of it,” Tucker said. “We want to continue to be able to provide that service even after they leave here.”

In May, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy announced a $400,000 federal appropriation for AdventHealth’s Hope & Healing Center.

Lemma said then that already, Seminole was seeing progress in its fight against the opioid crisis: a 25% decrease in overdoses and 39% decrease in overdose deaths.

“As we’re seeing numbers rise across the country and state of Florida, we’re starting to see promising results here in Seminole County,” Lemma said at a May news conference. “One life less than what you had last year is progress, but we never anticipated we’d see these kinds of results.”

Santos is now over a year sober. He works at a tree service company owned by the owner of his sober living house. He has an apartment. H e’s getting his license and buying a car.

Some relationships with his more distant relatives are permanently severed. But his 9-year-old son, who he was unable to see while he was in active addiction, just spent the summer with him.

A few months ago, Santos returned to Hope & Healing to share his story with current patients, and his son came, too.

A couple of the people who were there for his speech graduated and moved into the sober house he used to live in, where he sometimes returns for Wednesday night meetings and visits with them.

“It’s just a good feeling. A really good feeling,” he said.

Ccatherman@orlandosentinel.com ; Twitter @CECatherman

