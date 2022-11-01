Is LND broken? Or was the ridiculously large transaction that unsynched it a direct attack on the LND implementation? Does all of this affect the larger Lightning Network? And what about the bitcoin network? This story starts with all kinds of questions and can’t promise to answer them all. The game is afoot. Something’s going on. It’s hard to determine what, though. And it seems like more will be revealed, like we still don’t have all the data.

1 DAY AGO