ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $44M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $44,729,794 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active

Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
u.today

Bitcoin Price: “Uptober” Lives Up to Expectations

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, keeps hovering above the $20,000 level. At press time, it is sitting at $20,520 on the Bitstamp exchange after adding 5.5% in October. Bitcoin managed to close its first green monthly candle since July, with the “Uptober” meme living up to the expectations....
u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum

David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Surges Up 46% In Past Week

Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volume has surged up 46% in the past week, as a result of the latest rally in the price of the crypto. Bitcoin 7-Day Average Trading Volume Has Increased By 46% Over The Last Week. According to the latest report published by Arcane Research,...
bitcoinist.com

Huge Transaction Brought Down LND For The 2nd Time. Is Blockstream Responsible?

Is LND broken? Or was the ridiculously large transaction that unsynched it a direct attack on the LND implementation? Does all of this affect the larger Lightning Network? And what about the bitcoin network? This story starts with all kinds of questions and can’t promise to answer them all. The game is afoot. Something’s going on. It’s hard to determine what, though. And it seems like more will be revealed, like we still don’t have all the data.
bitcoinist.com

Bullish Sign For Litecoin? Whale Withdraws $14M In LTC From Binance

Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn almost $14 million in LTC from the crypto exchange Binance, a sign that may be bullish for the crypto’s price. $13.8 Million In Litecoin Exits Wallet On Crypto Exchange Binance. As per an alert from the crypto transaction tracker service WhaleAlert, a...
bitcoinist.com

MicroStrategy Retains Long-Term Time Horizon On Bitcoin In Q3 Report

The world’s largest publicly traded company by Bitcoin holdings, MicroStrategy, has released its Q3 2022 report. The company, owned by perma bull Michael Saylor, announced that it still hasn’t sold a single Bitcoin. As Bitcoinist reported, Saylor’s company bought the dip again in September when it bought 301...
bitcoinist.com

Fed Decision Looms Over Financial Markets, Is Bitcoin Safe?

Bitcoin and the entire crypto market are currently waiting with bated breaths to see the outcome of the FOMC meeting. The United States Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting began on Nov. 1 and the market now waits patiently for the decision of the Fed. In the last couple of months, the FOMC meeting has proven to be a very volatile time for the financial markets, and this time could prove to be no different depending on the announcement.
bitcoinist.com

Rising Bitcoin Hash Rate Sets The Stage For Energy Companies

Bitcoin Mining hash rates are important security metrics as they signify the network’s overall resistance to malicious attacks. Hash rates also measure a blockchain network’s ability to process transactions. Calculations of hash rates may enable miners to forecast their profitability. Changes in hash rates impact the mining flexibility,...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning

Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...

