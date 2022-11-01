Read full article on original website
Related
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $44M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $44,729,794 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active
Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
u.today
Bitcoin Price: “Uptober” Lives Up to Expectations
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, keeps hovering above the $20,000 level. At press time, it is sitting at $20,520 on the Bitstamp exchange after adding 5.5% in October. Bitcoin managed to close its first green monthly candle since July, with the “Uptober” meme living up to the expectations....
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Surges Up 46% In Past Week
Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volume has surged up 46% in the past week, as a result of the latest rally in the price of the crypto. Bitcoin 7-Day Average Trading Volume Has Increased By 46% Over The Last Week. According to the latest report published by Arcane Research,...
zycrypto.com
MicroStrategy Reiterates It Has A “Long-Term” Focus On Bitcoin Despite A Harrowing Year
Despite facing a stormy year, MicroStrategy has no plans of abating its BTC accumulation strategy. In its Q3 earnings report on Tuesday, the San-Francisco-based company disclosed that it held 130,000 BTC (around 0.62% of total supply) as of September 30, whose total cost is $4 billion or $30,639 per bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
Huge Transaction Brought Down LND For The 2nd Time. Is Blockstream Responsible?
Is LND broken? Or was the ridiculously large transaction that unsynched it a direct attack on the LND implementation? Does all of this affect the larger Lightning Network? And what about the bitcoin network? This story starts with all kinds of questions and can’t promise to answer them all. The game is afoot. Something’s going on. It’s hard to determine what, though. And it seems like more will be revealed, like we still don’t have all the data.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction – Is Twitter Adoption Effect Going to Last? 3 Other Crypto Alternatives
After Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, Dogecoin has witnessed a massive price spike amidst speculation about the token’s integration on the social media platform. However, investors are looking for other token alternatives due to Dogecoin’s high volatility levels. This guide will discuss three popular Dogecoin alternatives: Dash...
bitcoinist.com
Bullish Sign For Litecoin? Whale Withdraws $14M In LTC From Binance
Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn almost $14 million in LTC from the crypto exchange Binance, a sign that may be bullish for the crypto’s price. $13.8 Million In Litecoin Exits Wallet On Crypto Exchange Binance. As per an alert from the crypto transaction tracker service WhaleAlert, a...
bitcoinist.com
MicroStrategy Retains Long-Term Time Horizon On Bitcoin In Q3 Report
The world’s largest publicly traded company by Bitcoin holdings, MicroStrategy, has released its Q3 2022 report. The company, owned by perma bull Michael Saylor, announced that it still hasn’t sold a single Bitcoin. As Bitcoinist reported, Saylor’s company bought the dip again in September when it bought 301...
bitcoinist.com
Fed Decision Looms Over Financial Markets, Is Bitcoin Safe?
Bitcoin and the entire crypto market are currently waiting with bated breaths to see the outcome of the FOMC meeting. The United States Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting began on Nov. 1 and the market now waits patiently for the decision of the Fed. In the last couple of months, the FOMC meeting has proven to be a very volatile time for the financial markets, and this time could prove to be no different depending on the announcement.
bitcoinist.com
Rising Bitcoin Hash Rate Sets The Stage For Energy Companies
Bitcoin Mining hash rates are important security metrics as they signify the network’s overall resistance to malicious attacks. Hash rates also measure a blockchain network’s ability to process transactions. Calculations of hash rates may enable miners to forecast their profitability. Changes in hash rates impact the mining flexibility,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning
Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...
Comments / 0