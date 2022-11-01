ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

8-year-old becomes youngest person to climb California's El Capitan

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4We0_0iuVoQqE00

An 8-year-old climber is now in the record books.

Sam Baker became the youngest person to reach the summit of El Capitan in California.

Yosemite National Park's iconic vertical rock formation is more than 3,000 feet high. That's approximately 2.5 times higher than the Empire State Building.

Baker and his father documented the climb on social media last week. It took four days to complete.

Sam comes from an avid climbing family. According to his website , he's been climbing since he was 3 years old.

Good Morning America reports Sam's climb came three years after a 10-year-old reached the summit of El Capitan over a course of five days.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Witnesses deny father’s claim his eight year old climbed El Capitan: ‘A publicity hoax’

After stepping into the national spotlight, a father is facing criticism after claiming that his eight-year-old son recently became the youngest person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in California – a 3,000 granite monolith known as one of the most difficult climbs in the world.Two children, aged nine and 10, were reported three years ago to have made the climb. But as the San Francisco Chronicle reported, they mostly utilised hand clamps letting them get up the cliff via a rope without touching the rock, which isn’t considered to be traditional rock climbing. Father Joe Baker...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Father of boy, 8, whose record-breaking climb of Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan was slammed as 'publicity hoax' by rock climbing veterans brands critics 'evil' - and argues his son's help from ropes is just 'semantics'

The father of a boy who summitted Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan has pushed back against critics who said the boy isn't really the youngest to ever climb the daunting rock face. Critics have accused Joe Baker of staging a 'publicity hoax' around the climb, saying he drummed up media attention...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

8-Year-Old Attempts to Conquer El Capitan in Yosemite National Park

Towering over Yosemite Valley, El Capitan is a 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith that attracts thousands of thrill-seeking adventurers from all over the world every year. Conquering El Cap is on just about every rock climber’s bucket list. However, summiting this Yosemite National Park wonder is no easy task. On the contrary, the beastly rock formation is among the world’s toughest climbs.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
AOL Corp

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married

A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
outdoorphotographer.com

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” –John Muir. How does one write about a national park that is so vast that 90 percent of it is accessible only by foot or horseback? I suppose the best way is to start with the 10 percent where the majority of people visit, where they can enjoy spectacular scenery from walking paths or their cars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy