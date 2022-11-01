Scottsdale polo event to see biggest year ever

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships is one of the biggest and most unique parties in the Valley and its organizers are expecting to break a revenue record from this year’s event.

The 11th annual event presented by Talking Stick Resort will be held at WestWorld of Scottsdale on Nov. 5.

“We will set a record for ticket revenue this year,” said Jason Rose, the founder of the event. “Last year was our biggest year ever and we are going to eclipse what we did last year.”

The event, which features a polo match, also is home to several VIP party tents, collector cars, a fashion show, musical performances and a wine tasting. The Polo Championships has grown every year with about a quarter of a mile worth of tents for the 2022 event.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.