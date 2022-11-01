ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale polo event to see biggest year ever

By Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships is one of the biggest and most unique parties in the Valley and its organizers are expecting to break a revenue record from this year’s event.

The 11th annual event presented by Talking Stick Resort will be held at WestWorld of Scottsdale on Nov. 5.

“We will set a record for ticket revenue this year,” said Jason Rose, the founder of the event. “Last year was our biggest year ever and we are going to eclipse what we did last year.”

The event, which features a polo match, also is home to several VIP party tents, collector cars, a fashion show, musical performances and a wine tasting. The Polo Championships has grown every year with about a quarter of a mile worth of tents for the 2022 event.

Related
phoenixmag.com

Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022

November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022

Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Tallest Christmas Tree in Arizona Arrives This Week

The holiday traditions carry on at Outlets at Anthem this week with the 21st annual arrival of Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree. Measuring 70-feet tall and 20-feet wide, the tree will make its grand entrance at the North Phoenix shopping center this Friday, November 4 at 6:30 a.m. and will be hoisted into place at 7:45 a.m. with the help of an industrial crane and Santa Claus himself.
ARIZONA STATE
northcentralnews.net

Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years

Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Facts to know about rezoning golf courses for residential use

Arizona has long been known as a sunny, tourist destination perfect for a round of golf. The Valley boasts nearly 200 well-manicured courses, according to Visit Phoenix, and is home to “The Greatest Show on Grass” — the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But what happens if a developer wants to look into rezoning golf courses for residential use.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo

Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on Airbnb

It's about to get a lot harder renting out properties on AirbnbTingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash. Airbnb had itself a moment. The short-term rental service exploded onto the scene several years ago, giving vacationers an alternative to staying in hotels. The service, which was the brainchild of two San Francisco roommates who wanted to make a few extra dollars renting out a spare room, eventually took on a life of its own, and while it has provided travelers with some additional flexibility, it has had a negative impact on housing communities around the country. Specifically, it made it possible for individuals to gobble up properties and turn them into short-term rentals, which in turn artificially inflated both housing and rental costs. But now, the city of Scottsdale is looking to put an end to this.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

