winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
supertalk929.com
Two Dead In Johnson City Following High Speed Crash Into North Roan Street Gas Station
Johnson City Police say two people are dead after an SUV crashes into a Johnson City gas station setting it ablaze. Officers responded to the single vehicle crash on North Roan Street at the intersection of Bristol Highway. A dodge SUV, with two people inside was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the Roadrunner Market. The driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The gas station caught fire, and received significant damages. The names of the two victims have not been released yet and the investigation is ongoing.
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
supertalk929.com
Mountain Home VA Center speeding up employment with ‘onboarding surge event’
The Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and Johnson City will host an ‘Onboarding Surge Event’ on Nov. 15th that offers prospective workers an opportunity to complete all pre-employment actions in one day. Those chores include background checks, fingerprinting, and license verification. The event begins at 2...
supertalk929.com
Search For New Sullivan County Director of Schools Narrowed To Three
School leaders in Sullivan County have narrowed the list of candidates for the next Director of Sullivan County Schools to three. Charles Carter is director of Career and Technical education programs with the State Department of Education, Josh Davis is Principal at West Ridge High School and Deidra Pendley is the CTE Director at Bristol’s Tennessee High School. The search for the new director will continue with interviews schedule for November 21.
supertalk929.com
Complex assault case under investigation in Wise County
The case is complex, according to a report from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, with numerous interviews completed and warrants being secured following an October 30th incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound. Both misdemeanor and felony assault charges have been filed against three adults and one juvenile...
300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to the hotel while investigating […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting
Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
supertalk929.com
Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found
A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
2 alleged burglars arrested at Bristol home
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man and woman on burglary-related charges after deputies reportedly found them with a tarp of stolen items. According to a news release from authorities, police responded to the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol when a caller reported trespassers on […]
