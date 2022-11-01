Johnson City Police say two people are dead after an SUV crashes into a Johnson City gas station setting it ablaze. Officers responded to the single vehicle crash on North Roan Street at the intersection of Bristol Highway. A dodge SUV, with two people inside was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the Roadrunner Market. The driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The gas station caught fire, and received significant damages. The names of the two victims have not been released yet and the investigation is ongoing.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO