Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
Related
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6
The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
milwaukeemag.com
This Milwaukee Bar Will Host Wisconsin’s First BIPOC Beer Fest
Wisconsin’s first beer festival featuring breweries owned by people of color is coming to The Sugar Maple in Bay View next month. Brown, Black & Brews:: The 5th Ingredient, featuring five beer breweries and local kombucha maker Soul Brew Kombucha, is planned for Dec. 3. The event is the...
handluggageonly.co.uk
11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit
Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be…
WISN
Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting military absentee ballots
The city's deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a state representative, officials said.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's housing shortage isn't just a quality-of-life issue. It's a workforce issue.
Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer — after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
wpr.org
Class discovers trace fossil in rocks dating back more than 500M years in northern Wisconsin
A class at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University recently discovered evidence of creatures that once thrived along an ancient seashore half a billion years ago in northern Wisconsin. Mike Heim, the university’s natural sciences professor, takes students in his Earth Science class on field trips every fall to visit geological...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state
MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
WBAY Green Bay
Profile of Tim Michels
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
Northridge Mall demo: Court appeal halts Milwaukee's attempt to raze buildings
The owner of the dilapidated mall, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., filed a court appeal of a judge's ruling that the mall must be torn down.
milwaukeemag.com
12 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Nov. 2-5
Half Acre Beer Company is taking over the taps at Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) from 5 to 10 p.m. Flour Girl & Flame will be there making wood-fired pizzas. Broken Bat Brewing (135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is celebrating a brand refresh with the release of six new beers this weekend. The new beers hit the taps at noon.
Comments / 0