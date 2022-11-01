ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6

The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

This Milwaukee Bar Will Host Wisconsin’s First BIPOC Beer Fest

Wisconsin’s first beer festival featuring breweries owned by people of color is coming to The Sugar Maple in Bay View next month. Brown, Black & Brews:: The 5th Ingredient, featuring five beer breweries and local kombucha maker Soul Brew Kombucha, is planned for Dec. 3. The event is the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
handluggageonly.co.uk

11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit

Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be…
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas

ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
ATHENS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state

MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Profile of Tim Michels

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

12 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Nov. 2-5

Half Acre Beer Company is taking over the taps at Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) from 5 to 10 p.m. Flour Girl & Flame will be there making wood-fired pizzas. Broken Bat Brewing (135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is celebrating a brand refresh with the release of six new beers this weekend. The new beers hit the taps at noon.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy