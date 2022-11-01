Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Local’s Guide to the Top 5 Best Ski Resorts in Oregon
Are you planning a ski trip to Oregon? If so, you're in for a treat! Oregon has some of the best ski resorts in the country. The Top Five Ski Areas In Oregon Are Worth Checking Out. My wife is a true Oregonian and a skier. I asked her what...
5 Fun Ways to Get Rid of Those Obnoxious Leaves in Washington State
The trees in Washington State are gorgeous, but they sure do produce a lot of leaves. If you are like me, leaves are a pain in the butt to dispose of but we've come up with a few ideas to help you get rid of them. If you're looking for...
A Spaceship, A Hobbit House, and Three Other Themed PNW Vacation Rentals
Wild, unique, and fun vacation experiences are popping up all over the United States and around the world, and Washington and Oregon have their share of them. Here are 5 out of this world Airbnb stays you can book right now. From a spaceship, a home fit for a gnome, a landlocked yacht, a night out in a hobbit house, or a stay inside a dome - add these themed vacation rental experiences to your list.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
Amazing Washington DOT Workers Save the Day During Wildfire
Two Washington DOT Workers Rushed To Action And Saved The Day. Two Washington Department of Transportation is getting kudos for a job well done and being commended for their quick thinking during a recent potential wildfire flair-up. "A Heroic Survey Crew Gives New Meaning To Roadside Assistance" - WA DOT.
5 Sweet Ways to Donate Leftover Candy in Washington
Do you have leftover Halloween candy, due to a lack of trick-or-treaters?. Or do you have too much Halloween candy because your kid made out like a bandit going door-to-door?. Either way, if you're looking to get those sugary sweets out of the house, we have 5 suggestions on what to do with your loot. A couple are local, some require the USPS, but all of them will get that candy eaten by someone other than you.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns in Maryland
Maryland is chock full of history and culture, as well as beauty and charm, which makes it worth the visit. The state sits amidst the dense forests of the US and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, meaning there is plenty to see and do. While there are many...
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
Snow Forecast to Hit Tri-Cities Washington Early Next Week
Get ready, because snow is finally coming to the Tri-Cities for the first time this season! When and how hard is it going to hit?. The weather forecast from NOAA says to expect snow or rain showers as early as next Monday. "A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1800 feet lowering to 1000 feet after midnight" according to their forecast. Expect lows around 29 degrees on Monday night with another chance for snow on next Tuesday morning.
The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington
It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
5 Types of Drivers That Tick Us Off in Tri-Cities Washington
Do These 5 Types Of Tri-Cities Drivers Drive You Nuts?. We've all been there. You're driving along, minding your own business, when some idiot cuts you off or tailgates you, or does something else to tick you off. It's enough to make you want to pull your hair out sometimes.
NBC Washington
Thefts of Hyundais, Kias Up in DC Region
A social media trend showing people how to steal certain cars with USB cords may be fueling a rise in auto thefts in the D.C. region, an investigation by the News4 I-Team found. Law enforcement data obtained by open records requests show thefts of Kias and Hyundais have risen in...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
Are These the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in the Tri-Cities?
Looking for a great grilled cheese sandwich in the Tri-Cities? We've got your back. Each restaurant below gets high marks from locals and travelers alike via Google reviews and features a remarkable grilled cheese sandwich or two. What makes a grilled cheese sandwich remarkable? It's probably easier to tell you...
ggwash.org
What lies beneath DC? Many more tunnels than you might think!
This article was first published on July 17, 2018. It’s always fascinating to learn little-known history about DC, so we’re sharing it again. Have you ever wondered what’s under your feet in the District? Everyone who rides Metro regularly has some sense of where the subway tunnels in the region are, but may not know that DC also has a number of former streetcar tunnels, currently-operating railway tunnels, and a collection of old automobile tunnels as well.
WTOP
Where renters outnumber homeowners in DC
More households are renting rather than owning their home than any time in the past 55 years, and the makeup of renters versus owners in some neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas has radically changed. Research done by RentCafe and based on U.S. Census Bureau data puts one D.C. ZIP code...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
WTOP
Metro starts cracking down on fare evasion
In recent weeks, Metro has been issuing warnings to riders who do not pay the fares required to ride the systems trains and buses. And starting Tuesday, police will begin issuing tickets again. The transit system said fare evasion results in tens of millions of dollars in unpaid fares. It...
