Do you have leftover Halloween candy, due to a lack of trick-or-treaters?. Or do you have too much Halloween candy because your kid made out like a bandit going door-to-door?. Either way, if you're looking to get those sugary sweets out of the house, we have 5 suggestions on what to do with your loot. A couple are local, some require the USPS, but all of them will get that candy eaten by someone other than you.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO