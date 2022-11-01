Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
'Purrs in the City' craft market raises awareness for cats, kittens in southern Indiana shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Cats and kittens were front and center on Saturday to raise awareness for a good cause. The 5th annual "Purrs in the City" arts, crafts and vintage fair was held at Park United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville. It featured more than 40 local craftsman and artists, with...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
wdrb.com
Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen now serving brunch in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana now has a new brunch spot located in New Albany's retail corridor that's steeped in Mexican heritage. The Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen officially opened its doors Thursday at 2204 State Street, in a building formerly occupied by Bob Evans. According to its website,...
wdrb.com
Molina Healthcare buys former Passport site at 18th and Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — California health insurer Molina Healthcare has finally taken ownership of the former Passport headquarters site at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville, more than two years after Molina inherited the remnants of Passport Health Plan. The prominent west Louisville site was donated to city...
wdrb.com
Zoneton Fire, other emergency services collaborating on toy drive for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Emergency Management and Zoneton Fire are hosting a holiday toy drive for eastern Kentucky families. It starts on Monday and runs through Dec. 2. Toys can be dropped off at several locations, including Bullitt County Library branches. Zoneton's Fire Station on Preston Highway is...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare provides update on west Louisville hospital, names chief administrative officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As construction equipment, piles of rocks, and "Opening 2024" signs all show promise of a soon-to-be hospital in Louisville's West End, Norton Healthcare said its west Louisville hospital is being built on the foundation of what community members want to see in their backyard. Norton Healthcare...
Ghost-Like Girl Seen in Upper Window of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills [PHOTO]
Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the most haunted places in the country. People from all over the world flock to the once Tuberculosis hospital to hopefully catch a glimpse of the spirits that supposedly haunt the structure. Over the years, I have written several articles about...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after shooting near Hikes Point fast food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting near a Hikes Point-area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police say once...
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills hosts horror movie celebrities, fans for inaugural Horrorpalooza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horror movie fans are flocking to Waverly Hills this weekend for the first-ever Horrorpalooza. It's an opportunity for fans to meet some of the stars from cult classics like "Halloween" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." "The best part of doing this is getting to meet people and...
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
wdrb.com
More than 730 feet of rock core samples from MSD's tunnel project donated to Kentucky Geological Survey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District provided a glimpse Thursday of what life was like hundreds of millions of years ago. The Kentucky Geological Survey accepted 2 tons of geological history for study and educational use. MSD's Waterway Protection Tunnel construction donated rock core samples to the KGS.
wdrb.com
Louisville records lowest monthly homicide total this year in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The six murders reported in Louisville for October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years, according to community activist Christopher 2X. On Friday, a man was killed after a shooting near a Hikes Point restaurant and another man died...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown's Movie Palace to close, leaving only 1 movie theater in Hardin County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Movie Palace, an entertainment staple in Elizabethtown, is closing after this weekend. After being in business since the late 1980s, it wasn't a decision the owners made lightly. "It's been like a big family," said Paula Boutwell, who co-owns the business with her husband. "It's going...
wdrb.com
Leading mayoral candidates talk about plans to improve downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week before Election Day, the leading candidates vying to be Louisville's next mayor are discussing their vision for downtown Louisville. Whether you're attending a concert, basketball game, bourbon tour or want to visit the birthplace of the Hot Brown, all of it can be found downtown.
wdrb.com
Thousands in Jefferson County show up for final day of early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of more people showed up to early voting polling locations around Jefferson County on Saturday. The lines at Paristown Hall moved very quickly and the average time people were inside was about 10 minutes. Election officials say the turnout has been very high. Some first...
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
wdrb.com
Lawmaker proposes $6.5 million in funding to reopen youth detention center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staffing shortages, mismanagement, and a budget shortfall were just a few reasons why the city of Louisville voted to shut down the juvenile jail in 2019. Now, there's hope one could return. Kentucky Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-29, is proposing a bill that would call for spending...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 26-year-old woman last seen in Buechel neighborhood located on Friday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon. According to police, Shontelle Haskins was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood. Police said she has made threats to harm herself and left the area...
wdrb.com
Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
wdrb.com
Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
