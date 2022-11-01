Read full article on original website
local21news.com
York City Police seek information on robbery suspect
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department are requesting assistance identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect went into the 3rd Base Family Restaurant on the 500 block of North George Street on October 9 and showed a firearm while demanding cash from the register before leaving.
local21news.com
Police looking for run-away juveniles from York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were both reported to be together, however, it is unknown if the two are in danger at this time, according to police.
Missing Dauphin County man found safe as of Wednesday evening, state police say
Matthew W. Bachman of Hummelstown has been found in safe condition, state police said on Thursday morning. State police had sought help in finding Bachman, 34, who hadn’t been seen or heard from since Monday afternoon. State police said he was found on Wednesday evening. A news release from...
Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving dog in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police are investigating after a family's dog was struck by a suspected hit-and-run vehicle. The incident occurred Tuesday morning on the 2300 block of South Market Street, according to police. The victims reported their pet was struck by a vehicle, which did not...
Police investigating Lancaster County stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Lancaster County. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, a call came in at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to report a stabbing. Officials say that one person was injured at 5 West Market Street in Marietta Borough. It is...
abc27.com
local21news.com
Police seek information on Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say it happened around 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 20. According to authorities, a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told security staff...
Lower Windsor Township Police filed Terroristic Thread charge against East Prospect man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An East Prospect Borough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault following an incident in York County, according to Lower Windsor Township Police. Michael Allen Ernst, 35, from East Prospect, was charged with more than five offenses in relation to...
WGAL
Mechanicsburg police ask for help solving decades-old fatal hit-and-run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are asking for help solving a fatal hit-and-run that happened 23 years ago. On Halloween night in 1999, 30-year-old Rusty Aurand was struck and killed in Mechanicsburg. Aurand was headed home after a night out with his girlfriend. Officers said he was...
abc27.com
New charges filed in deadly Lancaster County barricade situation; officer’s shooting justified
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – New charges have been filed against a Lancaster man after a September shooting and barricade situation, and an officer’s use of force during the incident was ruled justified. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Miguel Angel Rodriguez was previously charged with...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
WGAL
Shots fired incident overnight at Lancaster barber shop
Lancaster city police say shots were fired at a barber shop overnight. Investigators say someone fired shots at the shop located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut Streets. According to police, no one was injured.
WGAL
Pa. man assaulted officers, damaged vehicle following domestic assault arrest: police
A Lancaster County man attacked police officers that were trying to detain him after a domestic assault, police said Tuesday. Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of South Broad Street, Lititz, around 3:50 p.m. Monday, for a report of a domestic disturbance. 31-year-old Jordan Davone Mansbarger...
local21news.com
Lancaster business shot at 70 times
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 2, around 2:00 a.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 600 block of E. Walnut Street. On scene, officers recovered 70 spent shell casings. One commercial business faces exterior damage, but no known injuries have been reported.
local21news.com
Police investigating Franklin County bank robbery
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Franklin County say they are investigating a bank robbery. According to the Pennsylvania State Police it happened around 9:45 AM on Tuesday morning at the Community State Bank on the 300 block of North Main Street in Mercersburg Borough. Police say a...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Interstate 83 in York
YORK, Pa. — There were a couple of problem spots on the roads in York County Thursday morning, but they have since been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash was blocking a lane on northbound Interstate 83 at the George Street Exit. There were significant backups in that area. While the crash has been cleared, there may still be residual delays.
WGAL
Train crash at Strasburg Railroad in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed on Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Related video above: File drone video of the Strasburg Railroad. According to a spokesperson for the Strasburg Railroad, a low-speed locomotive from the railroad crashed into an excavator at the Leman Place Yard in Paradise at around 11:23 a.m.
Man jailed after girlfriend’s death charged with shooting at cops during his arrest
A Lancaster County man previously accused of killing his girlfriend is now facing charges for firing about 85 rounds inside and outside his apartment during an hours-long standoff with police in September. 38-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez was injured during the Sept. 11 standoff, that occurred during the early morning hours....
