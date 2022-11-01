ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

local21news.com

York City Police seek information on robbery suspect

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department are requesting assistance identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect went into the 3rd Base Family Restaurant on the 500 block of North George Street on October 9 and showed a firearm while demanding cash from the register before leaving.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Police looking for run-away juveniles from York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were both reported to be together, however, it is unknown if the two are in danger at this time, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating Lancaster County stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Lancaster County. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, a call came in at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to report a stabbing. Officials say that one person was injured at 5 West Market Street in Marietta Borough. It is...
abc27.com

York City police looking to identify robbery suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed a restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to police, the suspect who is pictured below entered the 3rd Base Family Restaurant, located at 512 North George Street displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the store.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Police seek information on Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say it happened around 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 20. According to authorities, a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told security staff...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for serial armed robber in York

YORK, Pa. — York police say a serial armed robber is once again preying on downtown businesses. There have been at least 10 armed robberies over the last year, and police believe it's the work of one person. Police say the latest armed robbery was at the 3rd Base...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster business shot at 70 times

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 2, around 2:00 a.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 600 block of E. Walnut Street. On scene, officers recovered 70 spent shell casings. One commercial business faces exterior damage, but no known injuries have been reported.
local21news.com

Police investigating Franklin County bank robbery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Franklin County say they are investigating a bank robbery. According to the Pennsylvania State Police it happened around 9:45 AM on Tuesday morning at the Community State Bank on the 300 block of North Main Street in Mercersburg Borough. Police say a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Interstate 83 in York

YORK, Pa. — There were a couple of problem spots on the roads in York County Thursday morning, but they have since been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash was blocking a lane on northbound Interstate 83 at the George Street Exit. There were significant backups in that area. While the crash has been cleared, there may still be residual delays.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Train crash at Strasburg Railroad in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed on Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Related video above: File drone video of the Strasburg Railroad. According to a spokesperson for the Strasburg Railroad, a low-speed locomotive from the railroad crashed into an excavator at the Leman Place Yard in Paradise at around 11:23 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

LANCASTER, PA

