Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Debuts Special Sakamoto Days Art
Sakamoto Days has quickly become one of the major standouts in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the short time since it had come out, and the creator behind Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted some special new art to help celebrate the new series' success! Yuto Suzuki's assassin action filled manga first made its debut nearly two years ago, and it has evolved into a much wider and more violent series than fans ever expected to see. Its action has been such a drawing point among fans that even the creator behind Jujutsu Kaisen helped to recognize Sakamoto Days' success so far.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Makes Scores With Amazing Preview Night
For decades, fans have been trying to figure out what exactly the "One Piece" is in the Shonen series that shares the same name. With creator Eiichiro Oda hinting that it will be revealed before the series draws to a close, as the manga enters the "Final Arc", the latest movie is pulling in a treasure of its own at the box office. Based on Thursday's numbers, One Piece: Red might be on its way to becoming the biggest movie of the weekend in North America.
ComicBook
WWE Releases Logan Paul's Wild Video of Putting Roman Reigns Through a Table at Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is officially in the books, and WWE brought the event to a close with a wild match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. During the match, several memorable moments come to mind, but one was perhaps the most memorable, which included Logan Paul hopping up on the top rope and hitting a Frog Splash on Roman Reigns, who was laying on the table. That's a big spot in and of itself, but Paul decided to take a video of it while he was hitting the move, all the way down to when he hit Reigns and shattered the announce table, and now WWE's released the video, which you can watch below.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
ComicBook
Stranger Things Star Comments on Possible MCU Casting
The young cast of Stranger Things have all grown into household names over the few years since the series premiered on Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown is starring in and producing feature films like Enola Holmes, and joining the popular Godzilla franchise. Finn Wolfhard has been in titles like IT and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sadie Sink, who joined in Season 2, has garnered acclaim for many of her on-screen performances, and fans are now hopeful the actress will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Poster Gives Yor a Super-Spy Makeover
Spy x Family is now in the midst of the second half of its anime's debut season, and the series has released a special new key visual showing off a new super-spy makeover for Yor Forger and the rest of the family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series first took over the anime world when it premiered earlier this Spring, and now the second half of the anime has started airing its new episodes this Fall. It might not be getting as much attention thanks to how much competition there is now, but it certainly has been a huge hit with fans still.
ComicBook
Eternals Star Comments on Their MCU Future
It's only a matter of time before Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—at least, that's what the actor hopes. While Nanjiani doesn't know exactly when the character could return, outside of an apparent Easter egg in Loki Season Two, he hopes he's not done exploring the character.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Saving Legends of Tomorrow and Releasing the Ayer Cut
It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the struggling DC Films. Of course, Gunn has already helmed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, so fans are excited to see what he will do for the company now that he has an even bigger role. Gunn is pretty active on Twitter, so it's no surprise that DC fans are also hitting him up with requests and suggestions about the direction of DC. The director addressed some of the ideas on the site, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Fan Theory Suggests Cameron Wants to ‘Blackmail’ Harper
Harper and Ethan don't know why Cameron invited them on vacation in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, but 1 fan theory offers an explanation.
ComicBook
The First Slam Dunk Reveals Main Voice Cast, Runtime
Slam Dunk is one of the many franchises returning for a new project, and as it gets ready for the premiere of its new movie, The First Slam Dunk, has revealed more details about its main voice cast, opening and ending themes, and runtime! Fans might have noticed how many major series popular in the 1990s and 2000s have been returning for brand new reboot or revival projects, and soon that will usher in one of the biggest sports series of all time. Original series creator Takehiko Inoue has come back to the series for a new take on the classic, and soon fans will get to see it in motion.
ComicBook
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Finale Synopsis Released
Pokemon Journeys is on its way out, and fans are eager to see how this anime plans on closing its story. As Goh carries on traveling with Gary, Ash is deep into the Pokemon Masters Championship. In fact, he's locked in the finals against Leon, and all eyes are on the pair as they fight for the title of world's best trainer. And now, it seems the anime's finale has posted a synopsis to hype its arrival.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Meets Cartoon Network in This Wild Crossover
The fall anime season is well underway, and that means Mob Psycho 100 is back in action. Season three is live, and Shigeo has been put through the wringer as is. At least he has Reigen on hand to make everything a little more lively, and now, one artist is giving the pair a break with a wild Cartoon Network crossover.
ComicBook
Netflix Updates Stranger Tings Profile Icons for Stranger Thing Day
Today is Stranger Things Day, so Netflix is celebrating the beloved series with a huge line-up of activities planned including live fan experiences, teasing new content on social media, hosting special screenings, and rolling out limited-edition merchandise. The festivities will include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 being shown on the big screen for the first as well as an immersive viewing of the first episode online via Roblox. We've also seen some new behind-the-scenes photos today, and now Netflix is showing off new profile icons for their site.
ComicBook
Bleach Cliffhanger Sets Up Ichigo's Worst Nightmare
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fully kickstarted the bloody war between the Soul Reaper and Quincy forces, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is setting up Ichigo Kurosaki for his worst nightmare. As the new anime continues to adapted the long requested final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series, fans will finally get to see some of the arc's biggest battles come to screen after years of asking for it. The latest episodes have started these highly anticipated fights, but Ichigo could end up turning the tide of the war before it gets even worse.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Celebrates Its Biggest Milestone Yet as Its Game's Release Date Arrives
Sword Art Online is at a much bigger place now than the anime adaptation first kicked off with ten long years ago, but now the franchise is celebrating its biggest milestone yet as the in universe Sword Art Online game's release date has officially arrived. Although Reki Kawahara's original light novel series was a success in its own right, the franchise absolutely exploded thanks to the anime adaptation first picking it up a decade ago. As the franchise celebrates this milestone anniversary, one other surprising anniversary has crept up as surely the anime didn't expect to one day line up with the actual launch of its namesake.
Comments / 0