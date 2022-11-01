Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 25
The big addition to Netflix's most popular shows and movies is The Chalk Line, a Spanish thriller film about a couple who find an abandoned young girl and take her in when no one else will. When will we learn that taking in a creepy kid only results in creepy things happening? It's No. 7 on the list of Netflix's top 10 movies. Most of the rest of that list and the top 10 shows list is the same as yesterday, with The Blacklist returning after a day off.
Is ‘Prey for the Devil’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
If you’re looking to conjure up some frights this Halloween, look no further than Prey for the Devil. The supernatural film, which is releasing in theaters just in time for the spooky holiday, stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, and Christian Navarro in what is sure to be a terrifying watch.
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: November 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
Netflix is serving up a feast of content with some downright delectable films and specials all November long to carry us through Thanksgiving and beyond. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to woo you with soft moments and charming comedy, and more. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to feel thankful for. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this November.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
thebrag.com
Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
Fans are already calling for sequel to Netflix's current number one movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil. Only a few days after The School for Good and Evil dropped on Netflix - with a cliffhanger ending - fans are now begging for a sequel. Watch the magical trailer below:. The film is adapted from the...
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Rescuing It From Netflix
Adult Swim has cancelled a major fan-favorite series after rescuing from its previous Netflix cancellation in a shocking move after two seasons with the network. Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie originally debuted as an original animated series with Netflix, but was not picked up for a second season until Adult Swim had revealed that they actually picked up the series for a new batch of episodes. The second season turned out to be such a success with Adult Swim that it was followed up by a third season that debuted earlier this Summer. Unfortunately, that's going to be it for now.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Netflix original sequel to an epic disaster that lost $100 million decapitates the platform’s Top 10
It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
Photographer who shocked people with ant face pic shares more photos that stun: ‘Looking for unseen angle’
Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas shared his work and inspiration with Fox News Digital after his submission to Nikon's Small World microscopy contest of an ant's face went viral.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Debuts His New Look on WWE Raw and Fans Love It
Seth Rollins arrived for his match with Austin Theory on this week's Monday Night Raw looking noticeably different, adding blonde back into his hair. Fans immediately reacted to the change, pointing out how it was called back to his days with the blonde streak in his hair during his days as a member of The Shield. Meanwhile, others saw it as a sign that WWE might finally be turning him back into a babyface, something he hasn't been since late 2019 but has flirted with as his popularity has increased over the past year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ most underrated Jedi finally get their due as ‘Stranger Things’ star talks spilling season 5 secrets
It’s Halloween, so we know you’re in a horror mood, but that’s no excuse to overlook the sci-fi genre as you don your overly revealing costume and/or gorge yourself on candy. This Monday, we’ve received a range of updates on such franchises as Doctor Who, Star Wars, and Stranger Things, all of which have some game-changing new developments on the horizon that both the stars and the fans have been chewing over. Let’s take a look at the latest sizzling intel from the sci-fi sphere.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'From Scratch'
A paranormal reality show and multiple mystery series are also trending on the streaming service.
Heidi Klum Outdoes Herself With Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume: See Photos!
Nobody does Halloween quite like Heidi Klum! On Monday, October 31, the super model made jaws drop as she stepped out at her annual holiday party in New York City — the first holiday shindig she's held since the COVID-19 pandemic — dressed head-to-toe in an extremely true to life worm costume. Klum's entire body was draped in the slimy looking skin, with only her eyes and mouth visible through the pink plastic shell as she slithered down the red carpet with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.STRUTTING HIS STUFF! HEIDI KLUM...
In Style
Millie Bobbie Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'
Millie Bobby Brown is so committed to her beloved Enola Holmes character that she's worried she'll bring Enola's quirks into her other projects. In the franchise, which will soon premiere its second installment, the titular character is known for flashing a smile or a wink at the camera and breaking the fourth wall. And at the New York City premiere of Enola Holmes 2, Brown revealed that she's actually afraid of reverting back to Enola's ways once she returns to Stranger Things, according to Today.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
Comments / 0