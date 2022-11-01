Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
Related
On Milwaukee
Celebrate Signature Sweets Day with sweet treats on Nov. 3
Four years ago, the Milwaukee Mayor proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 3 Signature Sweets Day in honor of Signature Sweets Bakery, 3801 N. Oakland Ave. As a result, owner and seven-time Food Network baking contender Kimberly Hall, celebrates the day each year with a very special celebration. This year, guests are invited...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market kicking off tradition at Deer District
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The inaugural Milwaukee Makers Market is ready to spread some local holiday happiness at The Beer Garden in Deer District, 1133 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The...
On Milwaukee
Kooky Cookie House and more coming to Bayshore
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. New this holiday season, Bayshore will host the Kooky Cookie House, presented by Crumbl Cookies and Kilwins. The House, located in The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr.,...
On Milwaukee
Kids in the Kitchen workshops engage children & their grown-ups in cooking
Looking for a way to get your preschooler excited about food and cooking? Maybe you’re hoping to entice your picky eater into trying new foods, or hoping to get them excited about healthier eating. Or maybe you’re simply looking for an engaging way to teach them fun life skills.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
WISN
Milwaukee may soon have downtown 'Dog District'
MILWAUKEE — Just blocks from its Deer District, Milwaukee soon could be adding a "Dog District." Developers unveiled plans Wednesday for a new Foxtown Brewery to combine with a proposed new downtown dog park. The project is planned along the Milwaukee River between downtown and the Historic Third Ward.
On Milwaukee
Stock up your stockings with the Brewers' annual clubhouse sale
Halloween is over – but before it becomes the most wonderful time of the year, it'll first be the most wearying time of the year: gift shopping season. But at least you can get the Brewers fan on your list done – and at a discount – thanks to the annual Brewers clubhouse sale taking place on Dec. 2-3.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
milwaukeemag.com
Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo
A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
cspdailynews.com
Alto-Shaam Appoints New Corporate Chef
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Global foodservice equipment maker Alto-Shaam has appointed Paris Dreibelbis as its new corporate chef. In his new role, Dreibelbis will serve as a culinary application specialist, providing product training and customer support throughout the United States and demonstrating the capabilities of Alto-Shaam’s kitchen equipment, the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based company said.
On Milwaukee
Lowlands winter experiences are back! Here's what you need to know.
The holidays will be here before you know it, and Lowlands Group is welcoming them with open arms and the return of “Lowlands Winter” experiences at all eight of their grand cafes and supper club locations. The enjoyment of Lowlands domes, globes and Northwoods shanties has become a...
spectrumnews1.com
Mobile market aims to help fill gaps in food deserts
MILWAUKEE — According to city data, Milwaukee has 13 food deserts. That means the nearest big box grocery store in the area is more than 30 minutes away. The Hunger Task Force is helping combat that issue with a mobile food market. It travels throughout Milwaukee County visiting neighborhoods and communities that have limited access to fresh and healthy foods.
WISN
McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension
MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
wuwm.com
The legend of the Pfister Hotel ghost
The Pfister Hotel is one of Milwaukee’s most historic and luxurious places to stay. It’s been around for nearly 130 years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also supposedly haunted. The Pfister opened in 1893 and was known as the 'Grand Hotel...
On Milwaukee
Downtown Waukesha hosts "Night of Lights"
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Downtown Waukesha will transform into a "Night of Lights" on Friday, Dec. 2. The event, hosted by The Waukesha Downtown Business Association, City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and the City of Waukesha, begins at 5:30 p.m.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This November
Bucks, blues and birds of prey are just a few of the events to explore this month. Looking to boost your culinary skills? Consider a class at the Public Market or Glorioso’s. Options range from knife skills (Glorioso’s, Nov. 15) and building a bar cart (Public Market, Nov. 16), to making lasagna (Glorioso’s, Nov. 4) and hot cinnamon peanut brittle (Public Market, Nov. 10).
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 17
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will celebrate its 24th year of illuminating Downtown Milwaukee from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 1. The six-week celebration begins on Nov. 17...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Allis Farmer's Market
The West Allis Farmers Market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats and eggs, honey and maple syrup, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants, and prepared foods. The West Allis Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. We open later in the day to allow the farmers to bring only the freshest produce, picked that morning, to the market. Farmers may leave early if all produce has been sold.
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
Comments / 0