Chicago, IL

CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply

Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
ROSEVILLE, CA
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
CHICAGO, IL
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Nationwide catalytic converter theft ring busted; Including three arrested in Sacramento

A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring was broken up by a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Three people were arrested for running an auto dismantler business out of a home in Sacramento and shipping the stolen converters to an auto shop in New Jersey where they were processed and the precious metals were extracted and sold to a metal refinery.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento businesses fed up with crime, homelessness

SACRAMENTO – Frank Sherfey is the proud owner of Stockridge Laundry, but his patience is running out."Most people are here to do just their darn laundry in a clean safe place," he said. That is except for what Sherfey calls the one percent.Owners near Stockridge Plaza in south Sacramento say people have busted their windows while witnessing drug use in the parking lot.The owners of El Amigazo Western Wear, a business in the same plaza, told CBS13 it has been a victim of shoplifting. The cost of doing business here comes with damage, theft and safety concerns.Business owners say they...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

