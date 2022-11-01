Read full article on original website
Former TV star already preparing bid to buy Commanders if Dan Snyder sells
The NFL world was set ablaze Wednesday when Forbes reported Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the franchise. It’s worth noting this could include a minority stake, but the sheer backlash Snyder is facing suggests a full sale is on the table.
Steelers Reportedly Acquire Veteran Cornerback Will Jackson III From Commanders
The Pittsburgh Steelers, after trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears earlier today, are making another trade ahead of the soon-approaching deadline. In a move first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are finalizing a trade for Washington Commanders cornerback ...
Ron Rivera on William Jackson III: 'We were wrong'
The Washington Commanders traded cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. Jackson was benched last month in the first half of a loss to the Tennessee Titans. He never played for Washington again. Shortly after his benching, Jackson allegedly requested a...
Latest firing is more proof that the Colts have absolutely no idea what they’re doing
At this point, we have no earthly idea what is going on with the Indianapolis Colts these days. The Indianapolis Colts firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will surely solve all of their issues. After benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts lost another dumb one, this time...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘We’re open to discussions’
The San Francisco 49ers have already added a Pro Bowl skill-position player to the mix in recent weeks, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster trade. Said deal has already paid off with McCaffrey tallying three total touchdowns in Sunday’s blowout win over the Los...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield arrives to Thursday's practice with new look
Did we miss the part where the Carolina Panthers acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew before Tuesday’s trade deadline?. So you’re telling us that this is actually Baker Mayfield . . . ?. Ah, appears it is. Well, the fifth-year passer strolled into Thursday’s practice ahead of the...
FOX Sports
Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
Former 49ers GM John McVay dies at age 91
The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that former team general manager John McVay died on Monday at the age of 91. McVay was one of the architects of the 49ers’ dynasty that won five Super Bowls during the 1980s and 1990s. He joined the team in 1979 along with Bill Walsh. His original title was Director of Player Personnel. He held various team personnel roles, including general manager and director of football operations.
Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into Second Half
General manager Andrew Berry hopes the Bengals game is what the Browns can be this year. He talked on defensive improvements and more.
Irvin: Why Christian McCaffrey helps Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Monday to share why he thinks Christian McCaffrey will help Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel.
Shocking potential purchase group emerges in Commanders sale rumor
The Washington Commanders aren’t technically for sale yet, but potential bidders are lining up in the event Dan Snyder grants everyone wish. On Wednesday, Forbes reported Snyder hired Bank of America Security to explore a potential sale of the franchise. The news sent shockwaves around the NFL. For Commanders...
Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne
The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
2 moves Panthers should have made at 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers officially kicked off their rebuild when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 7 action. With the trade deadline not even officially upon the NFL at that point, many wondered whether or not the Panthers would engage in a full on fire sale as they look to speed up their rebuild.
Steelers OC Matt Canada puts offensive woes back on players
In an interview after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 35-13 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett called out the scheme for being a big part of why the offense is struggling. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was asked directly about this on Tuesday, and Canada made a point...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia
It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
What stood out from Browns GM Andrew Berry on Wednesday: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns GM Andrew Berry held his bye-week media availability on Wednesday in Berea. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe were there and they got together after and offered their takeaways from what Berry had to say about the state of his team. From Deshaun Watson to the trade deadline to second-half expectations, they covered it all.
Eagles vs. Texans Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football (Philly Has Smash Spot in Houston)
The Philadelphia Eagles put their undefeated record on the line in Houston tonight, but that implies that the Texans have a chance of knocking them off. Oddsmakers don't see it happening, with the Eagles entering Week 9's Thursday Night Football matchup in primetime as a two-touchdown favorite on the road.
