ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
ATLANTA, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Former 49ers GM John McVay dies at age 91

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that former team general manager John McVay died on Monday at the age of 91. McVay was one of the architects of the 49ers’ dynasty that won five Super Bowls during the 1980s and 1990s. He joined the team in 1979 along with Bill Walsh. His original title was Director of Player Personnel. He held various team personnel roles, including general manager and director of football operations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne

The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

2 moves Panthers should have made at 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Carolina Panthers officially kicked off their rebuild when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 7 action. With the trade deadline not even officially upon the NFL at that point, many wondered whether or not the Panthers would engage in a full on fire sale as they look to speed up their rebuild.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia

It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy