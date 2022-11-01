Read full article on original website
Related
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Meghan Markle Sends Message to Royal Family That She’s ‘Calling the Shots’ in New Photos While Prince Harry Looks Like a ‘Sidekick,’ Expert Says
Meghan Markle is sending a message to the royal family that she's 'calling the shots' in new photos with Prince Harry, an expert says.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future
Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
Elle
King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Says a Lot About How He Sees Her
7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview 7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's strained relationship with the royal family is far from fully healed, but royal expert Katie Nicholl's new book on the family, The New Royals, has rare detail about how King Charles III sees his daughter-in-law—or saw her when she and Harry were engaged. It comes down to his very unusual nickname for her.
Kate Middleton Was Overjoyed by Seeing Prince William ‘Clearly Struggling’ With a Task, Body Language Expert Says
A body language expert once caught onto a moment of joy for "competitive" Kate Middleton as she watched Prince William "clearly struggling" with a task she'd completed with ease.
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason
It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Shocked, Humiliated By Charles' First Photo as King, Source Claims
Earlier this week, the royal family debuted the first official photo of Charles as king of the United Kingdom. Charles and his queen consort, Camilla, were posed next to the Will and Kate, the new prince and princess of Wales. If there was any message behind the photo, it seemed...
Kate Middleton Showed She Had More of a Problem With Prince Harry Than Meghan During Walkabout, According to Body Language Expert
A body language expert analyzed footage from the walkabout where the Sussexes joined the Waleses and noted that Kate appeared to have more of a issue with Harry than Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Meghan Markle Rejected Prince William’s Help When He Offered to Have His Own Aide Assist Her, Royal Author Insists
A royal biographer said Meghan Markle's claim of not being offered any help or guidance about royal life is false because Prince William asked that his own aide assist her.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
AOL Corp
King Charles Was 'Irritated' That Kate Middleton Got More Attention Than Him
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Multiple bombshell books about the Royal Family just dropped. One sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family. Charles didn't...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos are now the talk of the town after the release of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's picture together. As many royal experts have different views on the Sussexes' portraits, two claim they're trying to replicate their royal lives, and it may be an insult to the royal family.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech
Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had the Best Reaction to a Girl in a Princess Dress Crashing Speech
The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Scarborough — and even posed for selfies with fans Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest speech came with an adorable interruption. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, traveled to Scarborough on Thursday to launch funding to support young people's mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. During the outing, Princess Kate and Prince William met a little girl named Callie Rose, who was dressed up like a princess in a light blue dress and a matching bow in her hair. The couple...
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Comments / 0