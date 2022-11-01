ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
Elle

King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Says a Lot About How He Sees Her

7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview 7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's strained relationship with the royal family is far from fully healed, but royal expert Katie Nicholl's new book on the family, The New Royals, has rare detail about how King Charles III sees his daughter-in-law—or saw her when she and Harry were engaged. It comes down to his very unusual nickname for her.
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
SheKnows

King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason

It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
AOL Corp

King Charles Was 'Irritated' That Kate Middleton Got More Attention Than Him

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Multiple bombshell books about the Royal Family just dropped. One sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family. Charles didn't...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Had the Best Reaction to a Girl in a Princess Dress Crashing Speech

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Scarborough — and even posed for selfies with fans Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest speech came with an adorable interruption. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, traveled to Scarborough on Thursday to launch funding to support young people's mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. During the outing, Princess Kate and Prince William met a little girl named Callie Rose, who was dressed up like a princess in a light blue dress and a matching bow in her hair. The couple...

