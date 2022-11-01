First, there was dalgona coffee. Then, there was custard toast. Now, TikTok’s latest contribution to the breakfast table, and perhaps the most drool-worthy to date: pancake spaghetti. It sounds like something Buddy the Elf would dream up, but there’s no actual pasta involved. Pancake spaghetti is actually thin strips of cooked pancake batter, served in a bowl with syrup, confectioners’ sugar and whatever other toppings you’d like. It’s pretty ingenious, as well as picky kid-proof and easy to prepare. Here’s everything you need to know about the trend, plus an easy guide to making it at home.

1 DAY AGO