Bloomington, IN

Indiana football vs. No. 16 Penn State: Kickoff & prediction

Indiana football comes off of a bye week and loses their best wide receiver for the season and now has to play one of the best teams in the country. The last time these two teams met in Bloomington was pure magic. Michael Penix Jr. and the Hoosiers went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the nation and took them down with true grit and luck.
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball coach Mike Woodson radio show: Hoosiers prepare to open 2022-23 season

Listen as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson joined legendary radio voice Don Fischer on the first edition of their Inside IU basketball radio show Monday night. The pair discussed the first exhibition against Marian and the upcoming 2022-23 season. The No. 13 Hoosiers return to the floor on Thursday evening for their final exhibition contest against St. Francis.
thebutlercollegian.com

The coaching staff behind Butler football’s unexpected resurgence

Coach Mike Uremovich is on the brink of leading Butler football to postseason play for the first time since the 2013 season. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. At the end of the 2021 season, excitement around the Butler football program was sparse. The team was coming off of a 3-8 season, winning only one Pioneer Football League game. The Bulldogs then let go of previous head coach Jeff Voris and brought in a new coaching staff led by head coach Mike Uremovich, as well as other new faces on the coaching staff.
Patriots have a great respect for the Colts defense ahead of Sunday’s game

As the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots prepare to meet on Sunday, the Pats have shown great respect for Indy’s defense. The Indianapolis Colts haven’t had the season that many were expecting they would. The team is just 3-4-1 entering Week 9 and the offense has pretty much been a disaster. Matt Ryan has been benched for Sam Ehlinger, the run game has been nonexistent, offensive coordinator, Marcus Brady, has been fired, and Nyheim Hines has been traded. Truthfully, the only thing in Indianapolis that has met expectations this season is the defense.
smallfarmersjournal.com

The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022

Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
korncountry.com

New film highlights Indiana baseball legend

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The story of Carl Erskine, the man legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said is “living a perfect game,” is coming to the big screen in Franklin, with a showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.” Erskine has been a pivotal figure in Special Olympics Indiana’s history, and the organization has partnered with Ted Green Films to spread Erskine’s messages of friendship, inclusion, servant leadership, and respect.
KISS 106

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
103GBF

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
cbs4indy.com

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
WISH-TV

Indiana is leading the nation on manufacturing job growth

Indiana leads the nation in terms of the percentage of GDP that comes from the manufacturing industry, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The annual OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, hosted in Indianapolis, brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. David Watkins, VP of Small Business for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the conference highlights Indiana’s strength in the manufacturing sector.
WIBC.com

The Hammer and Nigel Show

The Hammer and Nigel Show is hosted by Indianapolis natives Jason Hammer and Nigel Laskowski. Every afternoon, get caught up on what happened in politics, sports, news, and all things related to central Indiana!. It’s the most important stories of the day with the best mix of the offbeat and...
