Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana basketball vs. Saint Francis exhibition: Tune in tonight
After Indiana basketball took down Marian University, 78-42, on Saturday, October 29, the Hoosiers now play their last exhibition game on Thursday, November 3 against Saint Francis. Yet again, this game will be able to be streamed on BTN+, just like the last exhibition and the first game of the...
Indiana football vs. No. 16 Penn State: Kickoff & prediction
Indiana football comes off of a bye week and loses their best wide receiver for the season and now has to play one of the best teams in the country. The last time these two teams met in Bloomington was pure magic. Michael Penix Jr. and the Hoosiers went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the nation and took them down with true grit and luck.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball coach Mike Woodson radio show: Hoosiers prepare to open 2022-23 season
Listen as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson joined legendary radio voice Don Fischer on the first edition of their Inside IU basketball radio show Monday night. The pair discussed the first exhibition against Marian and the upcoming 2022-23 season. The No. 13 Hoosiers return to the floor on Thursday evening for their final exhibition contest against St. Francis.
shelbycountypost.com
Kylee Edwards' record-setting performance leads Shelbyville to season-opening win
Kylee Edwards entered her senior season in hot pursuit of Shelbyville girls basketball’s career scoring mark. After Tuesday’s record-setting performance in the Golden Bears’ season opener, Edwards may collect the mark sooner than expected. Edwards (photo) exploded for a program single-game record 45 points Tuesday on Frank...
thebutlercollegian.com
The coaching staff behind Butler football’s unexpected resurgence
Coach Mike Uremovich is on the brink of leading Butler football to postseason play for the first time since the 2013 season. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. At the end of the 2021 season, excitement around the Butler football program was sparse. The team was coming off of a 3-8 season, winning only one Pioneer Football League game. The Bulldogs then let go of previous head coach Jeff Voris and brought in a new coaching staff led by head coach Mike Uremovich, as well as other new faces on the coaching staff.
Patriots have a great respect for the Colts defense ahead of Sunday’s game
As the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots prepare to meet on Sunday, the Pats have shown great respect for Indy’s defense. The Indianapolis Colts haven’t had the season that many were expecting they would. The team is just 3-4-1 entering Week 9 and the offense has pretty much been a disaster. Matt Ryan has been benched for Sam Ehlinger, the run game has been nonexistent, offensive coordinator, Marcus Brady, has been fired, and Nyheim Hines has been traded. Truthfully, the only thing in Indianapolis that has met expectations this season is the defense.
smallfarmersjournal.com
The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022
Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
korncountry.com
New film highlights Indiana baseball legend
FRANKLIN, Ind. — The story of Carl Erskine, the man legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said is “living a perfect game,” is coming to the big screen in Franklin, with a showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.” Erskine has been a pivotal figure in Special Olympics Indiana’s history, and the organization has partnered with Ted Green Films to spread Erskine’s messages of friendship, inclusion, servant leadership, and respect.
Reba McEntire postpones Indianapolis show on advice of doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of country music star Reba McEntire will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Indianapolis. The singer was scheduled to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, but said a doctor advised her to rest her voice and reschedule this weekend's shows.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
WISH-TV
Indiana is leading the nation on manufacturing job growth
Indiana leads the nation in terms of the percentage of GDP that comes from the manufacturing industry, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The annual OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, hosted in Indianapolis, brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. David Watkins, VP of Small Business for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the conference highlights Indiana’s strength in the manufacturing sector.
WIBC.com
The Hammer and Nigel Show
The Hammer and Nigel Show is hosted by Indianapolis natives Jason Hammer and Nigel Laskowski. Every afternoon, get caught up on what happened in politics, sports, news, and all things related to central Indiana!. It’s the most important stories of the day with the best mix of the offbeat and...
wamwamfm.com
Jeep vs Semi Accident Near HWY 50 in Washington
A Jeep-Semi accident occurred yesterday around 3 p.m. at E. US. Highway 50 and LT. Tony Jones Dr. No injuries were reported in the police report, and only minor damages occurred.
fox32chicago.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police: Loogootee Hardware Store collapses
A hardware store in Central Indiana collapsed over the weekend. Indiana State Police say this was at the Greenwell Hardware Store in Loogootee. We're told there were no injuries reported.
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0