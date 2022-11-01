Read full article on original website
Kentucky's 2022 midterm election: Who's running and what's on the ballot
Kentucky's midterm election includes a Senate race between Rand Paul and Charles Booker, a U.S. House race including Thomas Massie and several county races.
wpsdlocal6.com
No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Nov. 3
WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5. Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
Kentucky voters will decide fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out recently on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
belivewire.com
Amendment 2 Should Not Pass
Kentucky is about to enter a dark state in its history if Amendment 2 is passed. The state of Kentucky will make an important decision this November. An amendment to the state’s constitution has been proposed, which would completely eliminate the option for a constitutionally protected abortion in the state ever again. This is a gross overstep of the government’s power and a dangerous line to cross for the many people capable of pregnancy in the state.
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials helps break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
spectrumnews1.com
What some in Kentucky are watching with days until the election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll be asked to decide who should represent them in Washington and Frankfort, on the bench and beyond. In the state Legislature, Republicans hold a supermajority and dozens of Republican incumbents and newcomers are running unopposed this election.
wdrb.com
Kentucky teachers required to teach these 24 historical documents starting July 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a heated debate this spring in Frankfort, educators in Kentucky will soon be required by state law to teach a specific set of 24 historical documents. The new requirements stem from the Teaching American Principles Act that was originally debated as Senate Bill 138 before...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting starts Thursday
KENTUCKY — Election Day is less than one week away, but voters in Kentucky don't have to wait until then to cast their ballot. Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting period runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Here's what to know if you're hoping to avoid Election Day lines and vote early this year.
WLWT 5
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
WUKY
The Election Run-Up: Kentucky registrations surge, former secretary of state talks election protections
This year, state election officials have encountered a number of unusual challenges — ranging from the loss or retirement of a number of county clerks, some of whom cited stress as the reason for leaving the job early, to a deluge of information requests driven by election misinformation and disinformation.
kentuckymonthly.com
Remembering a Kentucky Hero
In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
Wave 3
Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
WTVQ
Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: Kentucky's new law capping insulin copays
KENTUCKY — We’re talking about National Diabetes Month, which takes place every year, during the month of November. It’s a time when communities across the country and right here in the Bluegrass state team up to bring attention to diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Kentucky gains more than 16,000 new voters before election
(The Center Square) – Voter registration remained strong in the final weeks before Kentucky’s Oct. 11 eligibility deadline to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, announced the state picked up 16,467 net new voters from Sept. 1 through the Oct. 11 deadline. That includes 22,613 total new registrations.
In Kentucky, abortion rights activists hope for a repeat of Kansas win
A proposed amendment would state explicitly that there is no right to abortion in Kentucky's state constitution, complicating efforts to challenge two state abortion bans.
Awful Announcing
Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air
Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
wevv.com
In-person early voting begins in Kentucky: Here's where you can cast your vote
No excuse in-person absentee voting starts in Kentucky on Thursday. After beginning on Thursday, early in-person voting in Kentucky will continue through Nov. 5. Anyone who's voting by mail-in absentee ballot will need to return their ballot by 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day, though voters are encouraged to return their ballot as soon as possible.
Historic Franklin, Kentucky, Makes a Charming Fall Day Trip Destination
Franklin Kentucky is located 25 minutes south of Bowling Green off of Interstate 65 but it's also connected by rural roadways such as 31-W/Nashville Road. No matter what route you take though, just get there. This little farming community holds more than what meets the eye. Franklin is steeped in history and with its many shops, restaurants, and a locally-owned coffee shop positioned around its courthouse square, there is no shortage of opportunities for adventure. I've put together a list of must-do stops while you are there.
