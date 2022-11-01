ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

National scorecard shows big CMS setbacks, but says causes aren’t clear

A new study by researchers from Harvard and Stanford universities shows students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools lost almost a full academic year in math during the pandemic. But one of the lead researchers says people shouldn’t be quick to pin that loss on decisions about how long district leaders kept students in remote classes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
EPA funds air quality studies in underserved communities

The EPA has awarded $53 million in grants for air quality testing in communities around the country, including three in North Carolina. The money will go to areas where pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic have led to environmental and health disparities. The grants include:. $500,000 to CleanAIRE NC for a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Republicans blame Democrats for rising crime. Here's the complicated truth

In New York's race for governor, Long Island Republican congressman Lee Zeldin has gained ground on incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul by repeating a simple message. "There is a crime emergency right now in New York state," Zeldin declared at a mid-October campaign event outside Rikers Island jail, where he accepted the endorsement of the Corrections Officers' Benevolent Association.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Both parties fight for Latino voting bloc in Nevada

The race to win the Latino vote is at the heart of campaigns in Nevada, with both parties seeing the influential voting bloc as key to their future success. NPR political correspondent Susan Davis reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
NEVADA STATE
Regenerative farming goes further than organic, aims to be carbon neutral

Agriculture contributes to a third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Now, some farmers are going back to more traditional practices to try to keep carbon in the earth. Erin Stone of KPCC introduces us to family in Southern California who are growing corn and other crops and helping...

