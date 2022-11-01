ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results

Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump endorses New Hampshire senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school

Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.Writing on his little-used Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said Mr Bolduc “has run a great campaign” for the New Hampshire senate seat currently held by Maggie Hassan, and further claimed that the GOP candidate won his party’s nomination because he “was a strong and proud ‘election denier’”.Mr Trump also noted that Mr Bolduc had walked back some of the lies he’d spread about the conduct of the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm

Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...

Comments / 0

Community Policy