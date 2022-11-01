Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
MSNBC
If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results
Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
‘Let's not pretend’ that Republicans and Democrats share equal blame for election denial, DCCC chair says
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said Democrats “always have, always will” accept the outcome of elections.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
Trump endorses New Hampshire senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school
Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.Writing on his little-used Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said Mr Bolduc “has run a great campaign” for the New Hampshire senate seat currently held by Maggie Hassan, and further claimed that the GOP candidate won his party’s nomination because he “was a strong and proud ‘election denier’”.Mr Trump also noted that Mr Bolduc had walked back some of the lies he’d spread about the conduct of the...
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
AOL Corp
Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cut off TV ad reservations in New Hampshire.
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm
Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...
Voters Want GOP to Win Senate But Favor Democratic Candidates: Poll
Voters in four states want Republicans to win control of the U.S. Senate in the fast-approaching midterm elections but overall favor Democratic candidates in important Senate races, according to a new poll. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday showed that in three of the four states—Arizona, Georgia and...
Comments / 0