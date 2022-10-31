ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting in Nampa leaves Caldwell man dead

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

A man is dead following a shooting that occurred Friday in Nampa.

Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls about the shooting at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, one from a witness who heard the shots, and one from the shooter, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane, officers located a man who had been shot. He was taken to a Boise hospital, where he died from his injuries, the release said.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 51-year-old Nathan Herbert of Caldwell. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Ada County Coroner's Office. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

"The isolated incident was the result of a disturbance between two parties who knew each other, and there is no other perceived threat to our community," the release said.

The shooter and victim have been identified, but authorities are not releasing their names as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

