Siskiyou County, CA

Grover Beach man killed in crash on Interstate 5

A 37-year-old Grover Beach man was killed in a crash Sunday night after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County, according to the CHP. [Siskiyou Daily News]. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Grover Beach man was driving northbound on southbound I-5 north of the Grenada Irrigation District in the Yreka area when his Honda crashed into a U-Haul van. The Grover Beach man died at the scene of the crash.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
K9 officer helps collar wanted Siskiyou County felon

Weed, Ca. — Officers with the Weed Police Department and K9 Unit caught up with a wanted felon near the Weed Community Center on Wednesday. According to the police department, when officers arrived, the suspect ran away towards Charlie Bryd Park. Officers continued to pursue the suspect west through the park after he repeatedly failed to comply to their commands to stop. According to police, the suspect was captured after they deployed K9 Drax.
WEED, CA

