profootballnetwork.com

DK Metcalf Injury Update Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned This Week?

DK Metcalf remaining on the Seattle Seahawks‘ injury report in Week 9 will provide some pause for fantasy football managers. The Seahawks’ WR continues to deal with a knee injury that he suffered back in Week 7. After he managed to suit up last week, should we be concerned about this injury for Metcalf, or can fantasy managers expect to have him available this week?
SEATTLE, WA
profootballnetwork.com

Tyler Lockett Injury Update Week 9: Can Fantasy Managers Trust Him This Week?

Tyler Lockett opened Week 9 on the Seattle Seahawks injury report as a limited participant in practice. Should fantasy football managers be concerned about Lockett’s status this week, as he deals with both hamstring and rib injuries? Let’s take a look at the latest updates regarding Lockett’s injury and whether fantasy managers should be concerned about starting him this week.
SEATTLE, WA
profootballnetwork.com

Should You Start Dameon Pierce vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Texans Running Back

The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Houston Texans hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. Dameon Pierce has been a mandatory start for fantasy football managers since about Week 3. Should we be concerned about a tough Eagles defense on a short week, though?
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will the Rams WR Play in Week 9?

We are now entering the ninth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. Cooper Kupp sprained his ankle in the waning moments of the Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Will the Los Angeles Rams stud wide receiver be out there for fantasy football managers this week?
profootballnetwork.com

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Texans vs. Eagles Top Lineup Includes…Quez Watkins?!

If you’re playing a Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Mark Andrews Injury Update Week 9: Fantasy Implications for Isaiah Likely

The injury issues for Mark Andrews continue to frustrate fantasy football managers heading into Week 9. As he deals with both shoulder and ankle injuries, the Baltimore Ravens tight end is at risk of missing the game this week when the Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints. Let’s examine the latest injury update for Andrews, his chances of playing in Week 9, and Isaiah Likely’s fantasy value this week if Andrews is out or limited.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Draft News and Rumors Mailbag: Max Duggan’s Pro Prospects, and Is Steele Chambers Entering the Draft?

With the college football and NFL seasons moving right along, on-field performances take center stage. As such, preseason perceptions are confirmed to be accurate or proven to be incorrect. With that comes plenty of NFL draft news and rumors, including NFL team needs coming into focus and prospects moving up and down draft boards.
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Why Jalen Hurts Fell in the 2020 NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts is a polarizing player; there’s no denying that. As he’s led the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL’s last undefeated team, the question of why he fell in the 2020 NFL Draft has come to the front of everyone’s mind. Why Jalen Hurts Was Drafted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Zach Wilson Is Holding Back the New York Jets

Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris sit down to discuss the New York Jets and Zach Wilson’s recent play. It may be time for the Jets to bench Wilson and go back to Joe Flacco if they want to compete for the playoffs. You can view the clip above and...
NEW YORK STATE
profootballnetwork.com

2023 NFL Draft Shrine Bowl Prospect Roundup: Alex Forsyth Earning Confidence

The first wave of the invite process is underway, but the 2023 NFL Draft evaluation process never truly stops for the East-West Shrine Bowl. Each week brings new information on players across the nation, and Week 9 was no different. Kentucky-Tennessee Showdown Highlights Notable Games From Week 9. Naturally, the...
GEORGIA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Miami Dolphins’ Goals Super-Charged After Bradley Chubb Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tuesday’s blockbuster trade for Bradley Chubb doesn’t just have the Miami Dolphins thinking Super Bowl. It has them talking Super Bowl, too — a remarkable reversal for a team that wouldn’t even breathe the word playoffs publicly in years past. “I...
profootballnetwork.com

Can the Philadelphia Eagles Go 17-0? Laying Out the Rest of Their 2022 Schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night, even though it was a closer game than many expected. Philadelphia moved to 8-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles are firing on all cylinders, Jalen Hurts is in the MVP conversation, and Philadelphia’s offense and defense are among the league’s best.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Keenan Allen Injury Update: Will the Chargers WR Play in Week 9?

We are now entering the ninth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. We last saw Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen in Week 7, where Allen played sparingly before the team had its Week 8 bye.

