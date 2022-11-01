Read full article on original website
No Matter Who Is at Quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, They Will Lose to the Kansas City Chiefs
In our QB Smash Matchup of the Week, we’ve got Malik Willis vs. Patrick Mahomes (if Ryan Tannehill can’t play). Trey Wingo breaks down why the Tennessee Titans won’t be able to hang with the Kansas City Chiefs regardless of who’s at the quarterback position. You...
Start ’em Sit ’em Week 9 TNF: Should Managers Trust A.J. Brown and Dameon Pierce on Thursday Night?
Week 9 of the fantasy football season is upon us. This week on Amazon Prime, we get a game between two teams on polar opposites of the league hierarchy, as the Philadelphia Eagles head south to take on the Houston Texans. With no time to waste, here are the top start/sit plays for Week 9 of Thursday Night Football.
DK Metcalf Injury Update Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned This Week?
DK Metcalf remaining on the Seattle Seahawks‘ injury report in Week 9 will provide some pause for fantasy football managers. The Seahawks’ WR continues to deal with a knee injury that he suffered back in Week 7. After he managed to suit up last week, should we be concerned about this injury for Metcalf, or can fantasy managers expect to have him available this week?
Tyler Lockett Injury Update Week 9: Can Fantasy Managers Trust Him This Week?
Tyler Lockett opened Week 9 on the Seattle Seahawks injury report as a limited participant in practice. Should fantasy football managers be concerned about Lockett’s status this week, as he deals with both hamstring and rib injuries? Let’s take a look at the latest updates regarding Lockett’s injury and whether fantasy managers should be concerned about starting him this week.
Should You Start Dameon Pierce vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Texans Running Back
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Houston Texans hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. Dameon Pierce has been a mandatory start for fantasy football managers since about Week 3. Should we be concerned about a tough Eagles defense on a short week, though?
NFL Week 9 Picks and Predictions: Lock of the Week, Upset of the Week, and Scores for Every Game
The most unpredictable NFL season in memory got even wilder with the biggest trade deadline day ever. How will the flurry of moves impact the on-field product? We try to make sense of it all with our NFL Week 9 Picks and Predictions. All lines are as of Wednesday and...
Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will the Rams WR Play in Week 9?
We are now entering the ninth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. Cooper Kupp sprained his ankle in the waning moments of the Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Will the Los Angeles Rams stud wide receiver be out there for fantasy football managers this week?
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Watch Week 10: Can Christopher Smith and Julius Brents Tame Tennessee and Texas?
It’s a packed schedule of top-quality college football action in Week 10, with a multitude of 2023 NFL Draft prospects battling it out on the national stage. Who are some of the top NFL draft prospects you should be watching out for this week?. Top 2023 NFL Draft Prospects...
Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Texans vs. Eagles Top Lineup Includes…Quez Watkins?!
If you’re playing a Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Mark Andrews Injury Update Week 9: Fantasy Implications for Isaiah Likely
The injury issues for Mark Andrews continue to frustrate fantasy football managers heading into Week 9. As he deals with both shoulder and ankle injuries, the Baltimore Ravens tight end is at risk of missing the game this week when the Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints. Let’s examine the latest injury update for Andrews, his chances of playing in Week 9, and Isaiah Likely’s fantasy value this week if Andrews is out or limited.
NFL Draft News and Rumors Mailbag: Max Duggan’s Pro Prospects, and Is Steele Chambers Entering the Draft?
With the college football and NFL seasons moving right along, on-field performances take center stage. As such, preseason perceptions are confirmed to be accurate or proven to be incorrect. With that comes plenty of NFL draft news and rumors, including NFL team needs coming into focus and prospects moving up and down draft boards.
Week 10 NFL Draft Prospect Battles To Watch: Kayshon Boutte, Eli Ricks Square Off
In the thick of conference play, what are some of the most enticing 2023 NFL Draft prospect battles this week? Clashes such as Tennessee-Georgia and Alabama-LSU are rich with prospects, but even at the Group of Five and FCS levels, there are games to keep an eye on. Week 10...
Jets vs. Bills Player Props: Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, and Zach Wilson Names to Watch
The AFC East has a clear favorite in the Buffalo Bills, but can the upstart New York Jets make a statement road win? The Bills are Super Bowl favorites, and the Jets are trying to overcome Zach Wilson’s sophomore slump. We’re diving into the best player prop bets in this matchup, including Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, and Zach Wilson.
Sunday’s RB Injury Report Week 9: D’Andre Swift, Gus Edwards, Damien Harris, James Conner, and More
As we move into the meat of Week 9, the RB injury report has some names on it that will worry fantasy football managers. Let’s take a look at the players we have question marks over this week, including D’Andre Swift, Gus Edwards, Damien Harris, James Conner, and more.
Why Jalen Hurts Fell in the 2020 NFL Draft
Jalen Hurts is a polarizing player; there’s no denying that. As he’s led the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL’s last undefeated team, the question of why he fell in the 2020 NFL Draft has come to the front of everyone’s mind. Why Jalen Hurts Was Drafted...
Zach Wilson Is Holding Back the New York Jets
Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris sit down to discuss the New York Jets and Zach Wilson’s recent play. It may be time for the Jets to bench Wilson and go back to Joe Flacco if they want to compete for the playoffs. You can view the clip above and...
2023 NFL Draft Shrine Bowl Prospect Roundup: Alex Forsyth Earning Confidence
The first wave of the invite process is underway, but the 2023 NFL Draft evaluation process never truly stops for the East-West Shrine Bowl. Each week brings new information on players across the nation, and Week 9 was no different. Kentucky-Tennessee Showdown Highlights Notable Games From Week 9. Naturally, the...
Miami Dolphins’ Goals Super-Charged After Bradley Chubb Trade
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tuesday’s blockbuster trade for Bradley Chubb doesn’t just have the Miami Dolphins thinking Super Bowl. It has them talking Super Bowl, too — a remarkable reversal for a team that wouldn’t even breathe the word playoffs publicly in years past. “I...
Can the Philadelphia Eagles Go 17-0? Laying Out the Rest of Their 2022 Schedule
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night, even though it was a closer game than many expected. Philadelphia moved to 8-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles are firing on all cylinders, Jalen Hurts is in the MVP conversation, and Philadelphia’s offense and defense are among the league’s best.
Keenan Allen Injury Update: Will the Chargers WR Play in Week 9?
We are now entering the ninth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. We last saw Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen in Week 7, where Allen played sparingly before the team had its Week 8 bye.
