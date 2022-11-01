Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
White Sox expected to part ways with ex-Yankees coach under new manager Pedro Grifol
That’s what the Chicago White Sox are getting ready to say to hitting coach Frank Menechino. The Athletic’s James Fegan reports “Menechino, third base coach Joe McEwing and catching instructor Jerry Narron are all not returning in 2023″ under new manager Pedro Grifol. Menechino bore the...
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision
In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Everything Phillies fans yelled at Astros players in Game 3 and why
Here is everything that Philadelphia Phillies fans yelled at Houston Astros players in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies faithful who got to attended Game 3 of the World Series had the time of their lives on Tuesday night. Not only was it their first World series game at Citizens Bank Park in over a decade, but they got to watch the Phillies essentially hold batting practice, taking a 7-0 lead over the Houston Astros.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Report: Steelers Felt Chase Claypool Was Distraction Before Trading Him
The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to relieve themselves from a "distraction" before the deadline, according to one report.
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
Omar Khan is a Man With a Plan for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed in the right direction with Omar Khan steering the ship.
Yardbarker
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
White Sox announce Pedro Grifol as manager
The White Sox announced the hiring of Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager of the club. He has agreed to a multiyear contract, according to the team. “Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Final Details Emerge on Steelers Deal for William Jackson
All details of the Pittsburgh Steelers trade are now available.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Simulated World Series: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth homer lifts Astros over Phillies in Game 4
A 500-foot first-inning blast from Yordan Alvarez set the tone and Cristian Javier outdueled Aaron Nola in Houston's 3-1 Sim Series win.
Sporting News
No-hitters in the World Series: Cristian Javier, Astros' bullpen make history with combined effort vs. Phillies
Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly have etched their names in baseball history. On Wednesday, those Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Phillies 5-0 in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, tying the Fall Classic at two games apiece. This game was more than just the...
Comparing the Don Larsen and Houston Astros World Series no-hitters
Sixty-six years and 25 days after Don Larsen’s perfect game, the World Series finally has another no-hitter to celebrate and marvel at. This one wasn’t perfect and it also wasn’t singular. Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier and three relievers issued three bases on balls. But it’s still...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1