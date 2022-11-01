ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision

In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Everything Phillies fans yelled at Astros players in Game 3 and why

Here is everything that Philadelphia Phillies fans yelled at Houston Astros players in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies faithful who got to attended Game 3 of the World Series had the time of their lives on Tuesday night. Not only was it their first World series game at Citizens Bank Park in over a decade, but they got to watch the Phillies essentially hold batting practice, taking a 7-0 lead over the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears

The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox announce Pedro Grifol as manager

The White Sox announced the hiring of Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager of the club. He has agreed to a multiyear contract, according to the team. “Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

