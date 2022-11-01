ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
ESPN

NFL quarterback questions: Concern for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady?

We're nearing the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season, and the quarterback landscape has brought plenty of surprises through eight weeks. Starters who were on shaky ground in the preseason are now in the MVP hunt. Former backups are making a case to earn big money in the offseason with solid play. Star signal-callers are struggling to get going -- and some veterans have already been benched. Then there's the growing concern around the once-heralded group of 2021 draft class quarterbacks.
FanSided

Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now

The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy