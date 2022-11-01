Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
Cowboys Cornerback Trades? 3 Ways to Help Coach Dan Quinn 'Push for More Takeaways'
Putting the run defense aside, Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wants to see an improvement in takeaways.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys Seek 'Super Bowl Trade,' Says NFL Source as Jerry Jones Does 'Self-Evaluation'
The Cowboys are flying with a 6-2 record, but head coach Mike McCarthy is wary of the team getting ahead of itself. Meanwhile, the front office is apparently trying to get way ahead with a "Super Bowl trade.''
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
ESPN
NFL quarterback questions: Concern for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady?
We're nearing the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season, and the quarterback landscape has brought plenty of surprises through eight weeks. Starters who were on shaky ground in the preseason are now in the MVP hunt. Former backups are making a case to earn big money in the offseason with solid play. Star signal-callers are struggling to get going -- and some veterans have already been benched. Then there's the growing concern around the once-heralded group of 2021 draft class quarterbacks.
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns bludgeon Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
Irvin: Why Christian McCaffrey helps Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Monday to share why he thinks Christian McCaffrey will help Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel.
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
Eagles vs. Texans Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football (Philly Has Smash Spot in Houston)
The Philadelphia Eagles put their undefeated record on the line in Houston tonight, but that implies that the Texans have a chance of knocking them off. Oddsmakers don't see it happening, with the Eagles entering Week 9's Thursday Night Football matchup in primetime as a two-touchdown favorite on the road.
Miami Heat among those fighting ‘B2B’ monster across first 20 games
The Miami Heat haven’t gotten off to the most ideal start in their 2022-23 NBA season, but they have seemingly begun to try and right the ship. Winning their last two contests, back-to-back games against two teams that beat them recently as well, those wins, sort of, wipe the board clean on those two defeats.
Shocking potential purchase group emerges in Commanders sale rumor
The Washington Commanders aren’t technically for sale yet, but potential bidders are lining up in the event Dan Snyder grants everyone wish. On Wednesday, Forbes reported Snyder hired Bank of America Security to explore a potential sale of the franchise. The news sent shockwaves around the NFL. For Commanders...
3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now
The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
